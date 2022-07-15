Wallace Community College-Dothan employees volunteer at the World Games

Wallace Community College-Dothan employees are in Birmingham this week at the World Games volunteering as ambassadors for WCC-Dothan, the Alabama Community College System, the State of Alabama, and the United States.

The World Games is an international sports event held every four years, in the year following the Summer Olympics. Birmingham is hosting the World Games from July 7-17. Over 100 countries are competing in 30 official sports with 54 disciplines and 206 events.

Workforce Development Director Joe Johnson and Testing Officer and Professional Development Coordinator Keyashia Sheppard spent part of their time at the World Games sharing information with attendees about Alabama community college programs and services.

Sheppard shared that “Being part of the Alabama Experience and the World Games has been so rewarding. The opportunity to represent Wallace Community College-Dothan and showcase our great state to people from across the globe is an experience that I will never forget.”

The World Games began in 1981 with the inaugural event held in California, and according to the organization’s mission, the “World Games represents the pinnacle of competition for 3,600 of the world’s best athletes.”

Johnson remarked that “Representing WCCD at the 2022 World Games was a special opportunity that I will always cherish. Serving as a regional representative in the Alabama Experience (ALEX) allowed me to share information about the high demand, high wage careers that are available in Alabama, specifically the Wiregrass. Each day, participants were amazed at what our great state has to offer in the workforce arena.”