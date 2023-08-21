Wallace Community College, in partnership with the Alabama Community College System and the Manufacturing Institute, is introducing an initiative that could hold immense promise for the future of advanced manufacturing in the Wiregrass.

WCCD is inviting local manufacturing industry leaders to attend an exploratory meeting on Aug. 23, 2023, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Wallace Campus in Dothan in order to learn more about the Foundation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME). This chapter will lead to the implementation of the FAME institution dedicated to advancing the field of manufacturing in August 2024.

"We believe that a FAME Institution will serve as a catalyst for innovation, skill development, and industry growth in the realm of advanced manufacturing. It is our vision to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills required to excel in this dynamic field and contribute to its continuous evolution," said WCCD Associate Dean Martha Compton.

The FAME Institution would be designed to address these demands by offering comprehensive education and training programs that align with the needs of the industry.

"A FAME Chapter serves as a platform for industry leaders to collaborate, share insights, and drive initiatives that will shape the future of advanced manufacturing education. By joining together, we can ensure a skilled workforce, promote technological innovation, and elevate the entire manufacturing ecosystem," Compton said.

To register and confirm your attendance at the exploratory meeting, RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 22, by emailing mcompton@wallace.edu.

Exploratory Meeting Details

Aug. 23, 2023

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Wallace Community College-Rane Hall

Building #471- Wheelless Auditorium.