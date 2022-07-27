Wallace, ESCC, LBW evacuate due to bomb threats

Four colleges in the Wiregrass closed their campuses and evacuated their buildings Wednesday morning following a series of bomb threats. Within an hour of notifying the public of the potential threats, however, the campuses were given the all clear.

Wallace Community College in Dothan issued an alert to students and staff to immediately evacuate the campus due to a bomb threat. The Dothan campus was closed and classes were canceled for the remainder of the day. Students were asked to remain off campus until it was determined to be safe, according to an email notice sent to media shortly after 10:30 a.m.

“Law enforcement agencies are currently on site sweeping the campus,” the email stated.

Wallace sent out an all-clear message just before noon. The college remains closed, however, with classes set to resume Thursday morning.

Enterprise State Community College also closed its campus to visitors and evacuated buildings Wednesday as law enforcement, including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, investigated a bomb threat. About 40 minutes after announcing its closure on Twitter, the community college was given an all clear, reopened its campus and resumed classes.

Not long after Enterprise State gave its all clear, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College reopened its campuses in Andalusia and Opp. The community college announced that the two campuses were closed and evacuated around 10:30 a.m.