You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wallace gets $700K grant to assist students on college journey
0 comments
featured

Wallace gets $700K grant to assist students on college journey

Only $5 for 5 months
Wallace Community College offering wifi hotspots

Wallace Community College Dothan's campus

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE/

Dothan’s Wallace Community College has been selected to receive $718,829 in federal funding to assist Student Support Services program participants.

The grant, renewable for up to five years, is expected to serve 365 students annually with help in academic services and support to help them complete their two-year degree at Wallace before transferring to a four-year college or university.

“TRiO SSS is a ‘lifeline’ for so many of our students. We hear success stories from students and graduates where our TRiO staff provided the right support at the right time that pulled them out of a crisis situation,” said Dr. Mickey Baker, Dean, Student Affairs and the Sparks Campus. “The continuation of federal funds for TRiO SSS at Wallace Community College will greatly benefit our students and the community that we serve.”

The SSS program works to increase retention and success in college, including academic tutoring, advice on course selection, information on student financial aid programs and scholarships, and assistance in completing financial aid applications.

Dr. Demetriss Locke, Director of TRiO SSS at Wallace, said the TRiO staff gives students what they need to be successful. “The staff is committed to providing intensive, supportive, and proactive services that prepare our students for a rigorous educational pursuit.”

WCC has been home to TRiO Student Support Services since 1984.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News