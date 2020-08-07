Wallace gets $700K grant to assist students on college journey

Dothan’s Wallace Community College has been selected to receive $718,829 in federal funding to assist Student Support Services program participants.

The grant, renewable for up to five years, is expected to serve 365 students annually with help in academic services and support to help them complete their two-year degree at Wallace before transferring to a four-year college or university.

“TRiO SSS is a ‘lifeline’ for so many of our students. We hear success stories from students and graduates where our TRiO staff provided the right support at the right time that pulled them out of a crisis situation,” said Dr. Mickey Baker, Dean, Student Affairs and the Sparks Campus. “The continuation of federal funds for TRiO SSS at Wallace Community College will greatly benefit our students and the community that we serve.”

The SSS program works to increase retention and success in college, including academic tutoring, advice on course selection, information on student financial aid programs and scholarships, and assistance in completing financial aid applications.