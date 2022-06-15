Wallace hosts summer youth programs on Dothan, Eufaula campuses

Wallace Community College is hosting a series of themed summer camps for youth that will feature programs on coding, engineering, and the arts.

Camp Wallace, formerly known as Kids College, will be held in June and July for rising first- through ninth-graders. The summer day camps focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) as well as art activities. Four different themed sessions headed up by Wallace instructors will be held on the campus of Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) and the Sparks Campus in Eufaula. The cost for each session is $120 per participanting, and registration can be done online at wallace.edu/wfd.

“The college is always excited to play a role in educating our youth," Kecia Forehand, WCCD Workforce Development Coordinator, said. "Our summer programs provide students with an opportunity to come to our campuses and experience both fun and enriching activities. We hope that new friendships will be made and their passion for learning will grow.”

The Dothan sessions include: Coding – Creating Fun Graphics and Games through Coding for seventh- through ninth-graders on June 21-23 form 8 a.m. to noon; Camp Creative – Arts, Crafts and Experiments for first- through third-graders on June 27-30 with sessions from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.; Full S.T.E.A.M Ahead – Engineering and Art Activities for fourth- through sixth-graders on July 18-21 with sessions from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m.

At the Sparks Campus in Eufaula, there will be a Young Creators Workshop camp July 18-21 with a session for first- through third-graders from 8-11:30 a.m. and a session for fourth- through sixth-graders from 1-4:30 p.m.

For more Camp Wallace session information, contact Kecia Forehand at kforehand@wallace.eedu or 334-556-2219, or visit wallace.edu/wfd.