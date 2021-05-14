Wallace nursing graduate takes dream job at UF Health

The past few weeks have been a rollercoaster in the best way possible for Brandon Hurst.

Pinned on Tuesday and graduated on Wednesday from the Wallace Community College Nursing Program, Hurst received news recently that he was being offered a position at his dream job with Shands Thoracic Vascular ICU at the University of Florida Health.

“I have known since I was 13 that I wanted to work in the ICU, and I decided during clinicals I had a strong interest in working with transplant patients,” Hurst said. “I did not expect to find a job with a transplant ICU right out of school. I got extremely lucky with this.”

Shands Thoracic Vascular ICU works primarily with lung transplant patients, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), revascularization surgeries and anything else to do with the thoracic cavity, according the Hurst.

Originally from the Lake City, Florida area, Hurst said when he saw an opportunity to be closer to his family at a job he has been working towards for years, he knew he had to apply.

Hurst said he loves the pace and the turnaround that comes with working in a thoracic ICU.