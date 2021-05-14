Wallace nursing graduate takes dream job at UF Health

The past few weeks have been a rollercoaster in the best way possible for Brandon Hurst.
Pinned on Tuesday and graduated on Wednesday from the Wallace Community College Nursing Program, Hurst received news recently that he was being offered a position at his dream job with Shands Thoracic Vascular ICU at the University of Florida Health.
“I have known since I was 13 that I wanted to work in the ICU, and I decided during clinicals I had a strong interest in working with transplant patients,” Hurst said. “I did not expect to find a job with a transplant ICU right out of school. I got extremely lucky with this.”
Shands Thoracic Vascular ICU works primarily with lung transplant patients, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), revascularization surgeries and anything else to do with the thoracic cavity, according the Hurst.
Originally from the Lake City, Florida area, Hurst said when he saw an opportunity to be closer to his family at a job he has been working towards for years, he knew he had to apply.
Hurst said he loves the pace and the turnaround that comes with working in a thoracic ICU.
“Seeing patients go from almost not making it, to getting out and recovering, it’s just amazing to be a part of that,” Hurst said. “I’m a little nervous to be going out into the work force after graduating, but it’s also very exciting to be going into this job.”
Hurst said Wallace, even through a global pandemic, prepared him for this position.
“The pandemic was not nearly as bad as I assumed it was going to be, mainly because my instructors made sure we were learning and had everything we needed, even when we were just working online,” Hurst said.
During his time at Wallace, Hurst helped tutor other students, was a leader in study groups and was the vice president of the Wallace Association of Nursing Students (WANS).
“The instructors at Wallace are highly educated and they care about their students,” Hurst said. “I’d recommend this program to anyone who is thinking about doing nursing. Without it, I would not be in the position I am today.”
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.