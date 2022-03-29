Wallace pre-apprentice electrical lineworker spring class includes female graduate

Not being afraid of heights helped Caitlyn Deese when it came to the pre-apprentice electrical lineworker program at Wallace Community College in Dothan.

The program is physically demanding, and Deese met all its demands, including the requirement to work aloft without a fear of heights.

“I’ve never been scared of heights, but you still had to get used to it,” Deese said. "It doesn’t bother me at all.”

Deese is one of only eight female graduates in the program's history and the only female among the 20 graduates who successfully completed the seven-week program and graduated on Monday.

Deese became interested in the WCCD Pre-apprentice Electrical Lineworker program through a friend.

“I knew someone who had been through the program,” she said. “I like being outdoors, so I decided I wanted to try it.”

The program was not Deese’s first experience at Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD). While in high school, Deese was a dual enrollment student and went through the welding program. She was the only female in that class as well and worked in the welding field locally for a brief period.

Because of her stature, Deese “surprised me,” said instructor Greg Chaney. “I’m not going to lie.” He recounted an assignment where students had to rig up a crossarm that weighed 50 to 60 pounds. Some of the students struggled, but Caitlyn did not.

“She paid attention and rigged hers properly,” said Chaney. “She was smart, and she achieved her goal.”

Being the only female in the class didn’t faze Deese, but she does wish there were more females in the industry.

“Our goal is that more women will see that Caitlyn not only completed the lineworker program but also gained employment in a high demand, high wage career field,” said Kecia Forehand, WCCD Workforce Development Coordinator. “Caitlyn has great earning potential, and we are truly excited to see where her career will take her. Caitlyn has proven that with great work ethic, dedication, and perseverance, women can be successful in any career field.”

Pre-apprentice electrical lineworker classes for the reminder of the year are full at this time, but visit wallace.edu/wfd for more information on the program.