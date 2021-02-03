Wallace provides student resources for spring semester

Wallace Community College is providing students with access to needed technology this semester. While spring classes have already started, late start classes began on Monday, and second mini-term begins March 8.
To ensure students have the necessary technology they need to succeed, WCC has the following resources available:
• Laptops and webcams are available for students to check out at www.wallace.edu/technologycheckout.
• Hotspots are available on both campuses for students requiring access to the internet. Hotspots are available 24/7.
• Designated computer labs on both campuses are available for students to complete online assignments/tests. The designated lab on the Wallace Campus in Dothan is in the Computer Technology Center (CTC) rooms 101 and 102. The labs will be available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. (the lab is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for sanitizing), and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The designated computer lab on the Sparks Campus in Eufaula is in the Learning Resource Center (LRC). The lab will be available Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 to 11 a.m.
• To make an appointment for a virtual meeting with Admissions, Counseling & Advising, Testing Services, or other departments, students can go to www.wallace.edu/reservations and reserve a slot.
“Wallace Community College is committed to our students’ success,” said Dean of Instructional Affairs Leslie Reeder. “These resources will ensure our students have access to the required technology to complete the semester remotely.”
