Wallace provides student resources for spring semester

• Designated computer labs on both campuses are available for students to complete online assignments/tests. The designated lab on the Wallace Campus in Dothan is in the Computer Technology Center (CTC) rooms 101 and 102. The labs will be available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. (the lab is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for sanitizing), and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The designated computer lab on the Sparks Campus in Eufaula is in the Learning Resource Center (LRC). The lab will be available Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 to 11 a.m.