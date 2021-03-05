Wallace receives $31K for strong dual enrollment program

Wallace Community College of Dothan’s (WCCD) dual enrollment program is being recognized with more than $31,000 in additional support from the Alabama Community College System.
WCCD’s dual enrollment program has been assisting high school students around the Wiregrass with receiving college credits before graduating high school for many years, and this year its efforts are being recognized for building a strong and successful program.
Lee Enfinger, a Dale County High School senior and dual enrollment student at WCCD, said he feels more than prepared for his future career at Auburn because of his head start on electives at WCCD.
“When I started my sophomore year, Wallace had just opened up dual enrollment for sophomores,” Enfinger said. “I couldn’t even drive yet, so my dad would drop me off for class, run some errands and then come pick me up. I have knocked out so many classes here that are cheaper, easier, and more one-on-one than they would have been at Auburn.”
Some students, like Dothan High senior Taylor Thomas, took a more direct route to her career choice through Wallace’s dual enrollment program.
Thomas will graduate high school with a certificate in phlebotomy, and is currently doing a clinical training internship at Flowers Hospital through dual enrollment and has already been offered a job once she graduates.
“To become a travelling nurse, I knew I needed to focus on the medical field, so I knew this was the way to go,” Thomas said. “I’m graduating high school with 36 credit hours just from dual enrollment. I plan on joining the nursing program at Wallace after graduating and this has given me such a head start.”
Thomas said her internship experience has allowed her to gain experience working with patients, something most people starting the nursing program would not experience until much later.
Headland High School senior Alexis Grandstaff said she followed the recommendations of friends she knew who attended four year universities and said the personal relationships you build in smaller classes are a great experience in the dual enrollment program.
“I’ve built such a personal relationship with all my teachers,” Grandstaff said. “The teachers here will even talk to you through text, and I’ve heard in bigger universities people struggle to talk to their teachers one-on-one at all.”
Enfinger said he related to Grandstaff’s experience as well with the professors he’s had at WCCD.
“Even if it’s 6:30 at night, I’m able to get up with my teachers if I have a question or need help with something,” Enfinger said.
Leslie Reeder, dean of instructional affairs at Wallace, said dual enrollment teaches responsibility and gives high school students a taste of what college will be like.
“We have such an active program,” Reeder said. “We work with the high schools to make sure those students who maybe don’t have transportation here to have the option to take a class at their school.”
Reeder said the program saw a decline in the number of participants this semester due to COVID. Normally there are around 1,000 students, but this semester the program only had about 600. She said she expects those numbers to steadily increase moving into next year and she hopes the numbers continue to grow so that WCCD can continue building a strong program.
“We just want to be a family to these students and give them a good experience,” Reeder said.
Reeder said most high schools are currently registering for classes next year and many of the deadlines for dual enrollment applications are approaching.
High school students interested in dual enrollment can go to the WCCD website or speak to someone at their high school about registering.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906.