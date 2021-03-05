Wallace receives $31K for strong dual enrollment program

“To become a travelling nurse, I knew I needed to focus on the medical field, so I knew this was the way to go,” Thomas said. “I’m graduating high school with 36 credit hours just from dual enrollment. I plan on joining the nursing program at Wallace after graduating and this has given me such a head start.”

Thomas said her internship experience has allowed her to gain experience working with patients, something most people starting the nursing program would not experience until much later.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Headland High School senior Alexis Grandstaff said she followed the recommendations of friends she knew who attended four year universities and said the personal relationships you build in smaller classes are a great experience in the dual enrollment program.

“I’ve built such a personal relationship with all my teachers,” Grandstaff said. “The teachers here will even talk to you through text, and I’ve heard in bigger universities people struggle to talk to their teachers one-on-one at all.”

Enfinger said he related to Grandstaff’s experience as well with the professors he’s had at WCCD.

“Even if it’s 6:30 at night, I’m able to get up with my teachers if I have a question or need help with something,” Enfinger said.