Wallace Science Building renamed for Watson Family

The Science Building at Wallace Community College in Dothan has a new name—the Watson Family Science Building. Following approval earlier this month by the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees, the building was renamed in honor of the service and support the Watson family has given to the college over many years.
John and Gail Watson are natives of the Wiregrass, and they have two children, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Over the last 60 years, they built a thriving business, raised a family, and have been active, supportive members of the community.
Watson family members have been longtime supporters of the college, and their generosity has allowed many students to receive scholarship assistance and pursue their educational goals.
“As a family, we continue to support Wallace Community College’s Career Technical programs that combine with academics to teach students a usable, technical skill and prepare them for a sustainable career," John Watson said. "Wallace provides this outlet to students for a smooth transition from school to a job.”
The Watsons also invest in Wallace students following graduation. The family company, Smith’s Inc., has been a key employer of career and technical program graduates. Ron Watson also serves on the Wallace Community College Foundation Board, which has the primary focus of raising funds for scholarships and instructional support.
“The Watson family’s commitment to education is evident in their own pursuit of academic achievements and in their support for the achievements of others,” said Dr. Linda C. Young, Wallace Community College president. “This family is dedicated to the community in which they live, and we are so grateful for their support of Wallace and our students. The difference they have made for the College cannot truly be calculated.”
While spring semester began on Jan. 11, the college will welcome additional students for late start beginning Feb. 1 and a second mini-term beginning March 8.