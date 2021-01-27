Wallace Science Building renamed for Watson Family

The Science Building at Wallace Community College in Dothan has a new name—the Watson Family Science Building. Following approval earlier this month by the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees, the building was renamed in honor of the service and support the Watson family has given to the college over many years.

John and Gail Watson are natives of the Wiregrass, and they have two children, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Over the last 60 years, they built a thriving business, raised a family, and have been active, supportive members of the community.

Watson family members have been longtime supporters of the college, and their generosity has allowed many students to receive scholarship assistance and pursue their educational goals.

“As a family, we continue to support Wallace Community College’s Career Technical programs that combine with academics to teach students a usable, technical skill and prepare them for a sustainable career," John Watson said. "Wallace provides this outlet to students for a smooth transition from school to a job.”