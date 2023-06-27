For the second year in a row, the Five Star Credit Union will award $10,000 in scholarship grants to an incoming freshman for the 2023-2024 school year.

Five Star Credit Union will be awarding the scholarship grants to both the Eufaula and Dothan locations of Wallace Community College. The $10,000 grant will allow students to attend their freshman year during the 2023-2023 school year for free at both locations.

“The grant will take away the stress of students attending college without the worry of paying for classes,” said Robert A. Steensma, president of the Five Star Credit Union foundation.

The recipients of these scholarships will be chosen by Wallace Community College Foundations scholarship program. “This partnership enables the Foundations to accomplish their mission of assisting deserving students for the goals,” said Dr Linda C. Young, president of Wallace Community College. Jekerion Ware and Taylor Feggins were selected to receive the $10,000 grant for the upcoming school year. The Five Star Credit Union has awarded over $80,000 in scholarship grants for the last two years.