Wallace Technical Scholar candidates tour Michelin

Michelin recently invited students from the Wallace Community College applied engineering technology program to visit its Dothan plant.

Plant Manager Felicia Sanders welcomed students and introduced an array of engineers, technicians, operators, and staff. The tour was initiated to encourage participation in the company’s Technical Scholars Program.

Those accepted into the program gain experience by working part-time at Michelin while completing their associate in applied science degree at Wallace, emphasizing the Wallace Apprenticeship Model of “Learn While You Earn.” Michelin will also provide scholarships to cover the costs of tuition, fees, books, and tools.

“This is a win-win opportunity for the student. Michelin will work around the student’s schedule and cover all of their education costs," Steve Tice, WCCD applied engineering technology program director said. "They will basically shadow experienced, full-time Michelin employees and get paid $13.50 to $15.50 per hour while they learn.”

Ricky Treadaway, Michelin’s development partnership director, notes some students have soared through the company ranks after entering the program.