Wallace Technical Scholar candidates tour Michelin

Michelin recently invited students from the Wallace Community College applied engineering technology program to visit its Dothan plant.
Plant Manager Felicia Sanders welcomed students and introduced an array of engineers, technicians, operators, and staff. The tour was initiated to encourage participation in the company’s Technical Scholars Program.
Those accepted into the program gain experience by working part-time at Michelin while completing their associate in applied science degree at Wallace, emphasizing the Wallace Apprenticeship Model of “Learn While You Earn.” Michelin will also provide scholarships to cover the costs of tuition, fees, books, and tools.
“This is a win-win opportunity for the student. Michelin will work around the student’s schedule and cover all of their education costs," Steve Tice, WCCD applied engineering technology program director said. "They will basically shadow experienced, full-time Michelin employees and get paid $13.50 to $15.50 per hour while they learn.”
Ricky Treadaway, Michelin’s development partnership director, notes some students have soared through the company ranks after entering the program.
“We have 10-12 maintenance technicians now who have come through the program, and we’ve even had several who have kept developing and moved up the promotional ladder to staff positions," Treadaway said.
Upon graduation, Michelin offers entry-level employment with salary projections around $54,000 or more. Michelin also offers approximately 2,000 hours of specialized training for those hired. Students, however, are under no obligation to work at Michelin upon graduation, a unique feature of the program.
Treadaway says the program has been a huge success for students and the company.
“We want our maintenance guys to be world-class, and we want them to stay here,” said Treadaway. “This is an opportunity for someone who is looking for a career to work for a world-class company with good benefits and opportunities to grow.”
Testing for entry into the Michelin Technical Scholars program is offered once per semester at Wallace. To learn more about the program, contact Steven Tice@wallace.edu.