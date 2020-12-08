Wallace theater director helping Dothan Prep students prepare to perform

Wallace Community College’s theater department recently partnered with Dothan City Schools to increase students’ technical skills.

Charles Sirmon, director of theater at Wallace’s Dothan campus, invited Ben Lundy, theatre educator at Dothan Preparatory Academy, and his students to Sirmon’s voice and diction course.

Students learned a variety of vocal and physical warm-ups popularized by prominent vocal artists Fitzmaurice Alexander, Patsy Rodenburg, and Kristin Linklater to prepare for rehearsals and future productions.

“As a theater educator for the past 30 years, I know that collaboration and sharing is the key to the success of young people’s life skills,” Sirmon said.

Sirmon was the theater director at the former Dothan High School, which now houses the city’s junior high students. Sirmon said he is looking forward to assisting and supporting Dothan Preparatory Academy’s developing program.

He said after returning to the Wiregrass this year to become the theater director at Wallace, the opportunity came available to work with area schools.

A Dothan native, Sirmon said he is thrilled to express his ideas, knowledge and theatrical desire with other local students and educators.