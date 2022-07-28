Wallace to disburse final COVID relief funds to students

Following two previous disbursements to assist students financially, Wallace Community College in Dothan is preparing to make its final disbursement to students from COVID relief funds.

The disbursements to students enrolled for summer classes will total $500,000 and will deplete the nearly $1.75 million in grant funds that Wallace received. This final round of disbursements to students is estimated for late July, according to a news release from Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD).

As a result of the COVID pandemic, the U.S. Department of Education provided institutions of higher education with emergency relief funds through the Supplemental Assistance to Institutions of Higher Education (SAIHE) program to meet both unmet acute institutional needs and serve students who need financial aid.

WCCD previously disbursed funds directly to students in the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 terms. Eligibility for the award is based on summer term enrollment and students’ 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid Expected Family Contribution score as determined by Federal Student Aid.

“The SAIHE grant is a wonderful opportunity for the College to provide additional financial support to our students as we all continue to navigate the hurdles associated with COVID,” said Dr. Anthony Jouvenas, WCCD Director of Financial Aid. “The vast majority of this grant has gone directly to our students. We are excited to provide direct financial support to our students as we feel this makes the most difference."

For more information on financial aid assistance at Wallace Community College, contact the financial aid department at finaid@wallace.edu, 334-556-2476 (Dothan campus), or 334-687-3543 (Sparks campus).