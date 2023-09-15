Wallace Community College's adult education department will hold a book drive from Monday, Sept. 18, through Friday, Sep. 22, in celebration of National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week.

Book donations are welcome, and there are no age restrictions on the materials. Items collected from the drive will be given to age-appropriate childcare centers, community service organizations, and senior assisted living facilities.

“Research has shown that individuals who read at a high school level tend to have higher incomes, acquire better jobs, and are healthier than those who do not read at that level,” Barbara Steger, WCCD adult education director, said in a press release. “Simply put, the ability to read is necessary to manage life effectively on a day-to-day basis. Our program wants to encourage everyone to take time out of their schedules and either read a book for themselves or to someone else. Reading is fun!”

Drop-off boxes for the drive will be positioned at Grimsley Hall, the Heersink Health Science Building, and the Adult Education Building on Wallace's Dothan campus, and at Building A on the Spark's Campus in Eufaula.

According to Wallace, National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week raises public awareness about the value of adult education and family literacy. Its goal is to increase financial and societal support for access to basic education programs for U.S. adults with low literacy, numeracy, and digital skills.

For additional information about the drive, contact Allison Williams at awilliams@wallace.edu or 334-556-2375.