WATCH NOW: SUV crashes under bridge on Ross Clark Circle; two injured
1 comment
WATCH NOW: SUV crashes under bridge on Ross Clark Circle; two injured

SUV crashes under bridge

Dothan police and fire personnel help extricate an unidentified woman and man from an SUV after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed under a bridge on Ross Clark Circle Thursday.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Two people were seriously injured Thursday morning when an SUV slipped off the roadway and crashed under the railroad overpass on Ross Clark Circle near Columbia Highway.

The Dothan police and fire personnel responded to the crash, which occured at approximately 11:30 a.m., and had to use ladders and ropes to reach the victims who were identified as a male adult and female adult. They were both transported to the hospital and were in stable condition Thursday afternoon, according to Dothan Police Lt. Dennis Sallas. 

The roadway was closed until around 1:45 p.m. as crews attempted to pull the car out from under the bridge. 

Sallas said speed was a factor in the crash, but the cause of the crash is unclear as officers continue to investigate.

