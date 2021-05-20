 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: SUV crashes under bridge on Ross Clark Circle
WATCH NOW: SUV crashes under bridge on Ross Clark Circle

Dothan police and fire personnel help extricate an unidentified woman from an SUV after her vehicle left the roadway and crashed under a bridge on Ross Clark Circle Thursday.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

A woman was injured Thursday morning when the SUV she was driving slipped off the roadway and crashed under the railroad overpass on Ross Clark Circle near Columbia Highway.

The Dothan police and fire personnel responded to the crash and had to use ladders and ropes to reach the victim who was not identified. The woman was taken to the hospital with injures.

