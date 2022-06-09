Water World hosting a movie night this weekend

Water World is hosting movie night June 12 with the 2019 live-action film Aladdin.

Tickets are $12 per person; $2 for those under 37 inches tall as well as senior citizens 65 and older.

Season pass holders admission tickets are $10 per person, and free for pass holders under 37 inches tall and senior citizen 65 and older.

The poolside pizza stand will be open for guests to enjoy pizza, nachos, chips, drinks, and other snacks during the movie. The park will continue with normal operating hours for Sunday, June 12, open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for regular admission prices.

Movie tickets go on sale at Water World starting at 6 p.m. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at sundown. All park attractions will be open during the movie; however, the waves for the wave pool will be off. The park will close once the movie is over.