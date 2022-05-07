Water World opens with new waves, park improvements

It takes a lot to get Water World ready for its season.

Even in a normal year, a staff of about 70 has to be hired and trained, groundskeepers make the landscaping presentable, concessions are organized, and everything is cleaned. The wave pool is drained and refilled – which, at 450,000 gallons, takes about a day with a fire hose.

“This year has been unique because with all that, we’ve had the added pressure of construction,” said Kelly Stakelum, the Dothan Leisure Services assistant director who oversees Water World and the city’s aquatic programs. “We’ve been under construction since September of last year. There’s been a group of people working very hard to make some infrastructure improvements that will really make a difference to our customers, I think.”

Water World opened Saturday for its 2022 season and will be open for weekends only until June 3 when it opens six days a week for June and July before returning to weekend hours Aug. 7. The park’s 75-day season ends Sept. 5 – Labor Day.

Open since 1980 and billed as Dothan’s “most exciting beach,” Water World has changed quite a bit over the last few years. This year, the most exciting change will be seen in the Rip Tide Wave Pool, Stakelum said.

“We have replaced our wave generation equipment, and we have new wave patterns,” she said. “Previously, just a couple of waves and now we have a wave that rolls the whole length of the pool at the same time. So, it’s just kind of some different wave action there, and I think the kids are going to love it.”

Equal in importance, Stakelum said, are improvements visitors will see in the park’s restrooms.

“Our restrooms have needed renovation for quite a while,” she said. “When the park was built in 1980, the floors never had tile; it was just concrete put down, so the restrooms have been a challenge to keep clean and looking fresh.”

Stakelum said she’s heard the most positive feedback from the restroom renovations, which added more stalls to help cut down on long lines.

More cabanas have been added around the wave pool and Kids Cove. There are now 20 total. The cabanas – which are reserved for a daily fee – include a table and chairs as well as fans.

There are also now 12 birthday rental spaces with tables and covered areas for families to gather throughout the park. There are even four new deluxe birthday spots under a pavilion near the Great White that can be rented. The deluxe spaces feature fans, tables, and grills.

“It’s a really nice area to be able to have your home base for the water park,” Stakelum said.

There is also a larger concession stand area as well as a new concession stand for pizza.

For nursing moms or parents with autistic children who need a quiet space, Water World now has a private room that can be used for free for up to 20 minutes. Staff will provide a key for those who want to use the room.

Park employees even received a new lounge area.

Attractions such as the Twister Slides, the Storm Bowl, and Kids Cove all opened during the 2020 season, cut short due to COVID-19. Prior to that, the Great White opened around 2001.

For May, the park’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. When the full schedule begins in June, hours will 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays with half price admission after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday will be 1 to 5 p.m. The park is closed on Mondays with the exception of Memorial Day and Labor Day when the hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Special events are planned throughout the season including movie nights and dates for season pass-holders to bring a friend for free. Visit waterworlddothan.com for more information.

At the end of the 2022 season in September, construction will start on a new front entrance area with staff offices and about a dozen ticket windows (the park currently only has two). And while it may not be exciting to park guests, there will also be a new chemical storage area.

Future concepts for the park include more slides and a lazy river – those, however, still have to be given final approval and funding. An artist concept for how such attractions would fit into the park hangs on Stakelum’s office wall.

“We know where we would put it,” she said. “What we wanted to do when we started these renovations was we didn’t want it to feel piecemeal … so every piece will fit into place.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.

