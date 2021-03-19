 Skip to main content
Water World planning to reopen May 1 for the summer
Water World planning to reopen May 1 for the summer

Water World plans reopen for 2021 season

Just days before the Dothan's Water World closed on July 16, 2020 due to COVID-19, Stone Shirah, 10, splashes down to the bottom of the bowl slide at the water park. The bowl slide was one of the many tube slides that were added to the park this year during renovations.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Water World is officially re-opening for the 2021 summer season on May 1, according to its website.

Dothan Leisure Services is already in the process of conducting lifeguard training sessions and interviewing for a variety of seasonal positions to staff the park.

The park will be open weekends only until June 9, with the exception of Memorial Day, and continue to stay open six days a week – Tuesdays through Sundays – until the third week of August. The last day on the calendar will be on Labor Day.

Season passes will begin being sold on April 1 online-only and in-person sales start on April 12.

The waterpark underwent a significant revamp the beginning of last year before a grand opening event to reveal its new triple-flume slides and bowl slide, kid’s cove, cabanas, and other significant renovations. However, the season was cut dramatically short due to having too many employees quarantined after COVID-19 infection or exposure.

Officials hope the extended season this year will give residents and tourists to experience the park’s new amenities, including a new kid’s cove play structure that will be added soon.

There will also be some more special events and discount days at the park this year. Mothers that come to the park with their child on Mother’s Day on May 9 will get half-off their ticket price. Water World will also be hosting “Movie by the Pool” nights. The first movie, Disney’s Finding Dory, will be shown on May 21.

For more information about prices, promotions, and events, visit waterworlddothan.com.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

