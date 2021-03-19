Water World planning to reopen May 1 for the summer

Water World is officially re-opening for the 2021 summer season on May 1, according to its website.

Dothan Leisure Services is already in the process of conducting lifeguard training sessions and interviewing for a variety of seasonal positions to staff the park.

The park will be open weekends only until June 9, with the exception of Memorial Day, and continue to stay open six days a week – Tuesdays through Sundays – until the third week of August. The last day on the calendar will be on Labor Day.

Season passes will begin being sold on April 1 online-only and in-person sales start on April 12.

The waterpark underwent a significant revamp the beginning of last year before a grand opening event to reveal its new triple-flume slides and bowl slide, kid’s cove, cabanas, and other significant renovations. However, the season was cut dramatically short due to having too many employees quarantined after COVID-19 infection or exposure.

Officials hope the extended season this year will give residents and tourists to experience the park’s new amenities, including a new kid’s cove play structure that will be added soon.