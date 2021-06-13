Watermelon Day held at Enterprise Farmers Market

ENTERPRISE — Get ready to spit some seeds and roll some watermelons.

The competitive spirit of Watermelon Day at the Enterprise Farmers Market will make a comeback this year on June 26 with the biggest watermelon contest, a watermelon eating contest, a watermelon rolling contest and the ever-popular seed-spitting contest.

“Start practicing your seed-spitting techniques,” said Kay Kirkland, the city’s special projects coordinator. “That unique contest is always so much fun for the participants of all ages, and what can I say about the watermelon eating contest? It’s a mouth-watering mess, but also exciting and playful — a real treat for the contestants and the spectators.”

Kirkland said with the special event scheduled more than two weeks away, everyone in the categories ranging from 6 years old and above has time to practice.

Area farmers also have time to scout out their fields and nurture their watermelons so they will have a chance to win a cash prize for the biggest watermelon. Coffee County Extension Coordinator Gavin Mauldin will be on hand at 8:30 a.m. to weigh the entries.

All area watermelon growers are invited to participate. Watermelons must be homegrown by the participant.