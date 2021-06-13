Watermelon Day held at Enterprise Farmers Market

ENTERPRISE — Get ready to spit some seeds and roll some watermelons.
The competitive spirit of Watermelon Day at the Enterprise Farmers Market will make a comeback this year on June 26 with the biggest watermelon contest, a watermelon eating contest, a watermelon rolling contest and the ever-popular seed-spitting contest.
“Start practicing your seed-spitting techniques,” said Kay Kirkland, the city’s special projects coordinator. “That unique contest is always so much fun for the participants of all ages, and what can I say about the watermelon eating contest? It’s a mouth-watering mess, but also exciting and playful — a real treat for the contestants and the spectators.”
Kirkland said with the special event scheduled more than two weeks away, everyone in the categories ranging from 6 years old and above has time to practice.
Area farmers also have time to scout out their fields and nurture their watermelons so they will have a chance to win a cash prize for the biggest watermelon. Coffee County Extension Coordinator Gavin Mauldin will be on hand at 8:30 a.m. to weigh the entries.
All area watermelon growers are invited to participate. Watermelons must be homegrown by the participant.
Besides the great in-season produce and unique hand-made crafts, visitors will get to taste Watermelon on a Stick, served up by Enterprise and Coffee County queens led by special guest Hannah Hughes, Gulf Coast Watermelon Queen. The market opens at 7 a.m. for shopping. The biggest watermelon contest will take place at 8:30 a.m., and growers are asked to bring their watermelons in and register for the contest by 8:15 a.m.
At 9 a.m., the seed-spitting Contest gets under way, followed by the watermelon rolling at 10 a.m. and the watermelon eating contest at 11 a.m. Participants will compete in five age categories.
Cash and prizes will be awarded to the winners in all contests.
The event was missed last year due to the pandemic, and city leaders are excited to bring it back.
“We are praying for a beautiful day so that families can come out and explore what more than 20 produce and craft vendors have to offer,” Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper said. “As always, the stars of the Market special event days are the vendors, especially the farmers and the beautiful food fresh from the field and the homemade jams, jellies, honey and other items. But all of these fun activities are just a bonus that provides opportunities for great family time and making memories that will be cherished forever.”