Wayne Hendley joins ServisFirst Bank

ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), announces the addition of Wayne Hendley to ServisFirst Bank as Branch Manager of the Dothan Cottonwood Corners branch.

“Wayne will be a tremendous asset to our Cottonwood Corners team,” states Michael Smith, ServisFirst Bank Dothan Commercial Lender and Banking Center Administrator. “He is a dedicated and hardworking professional and will be a great addition to ServisFirst Bank and our clients in the Dothan community.”

Hendley joins ServisFirst Bank as Branch Manager of the Dothan Cottonwood Corners branch with over 15 years of experience in the industry. Known for his servant leadership style, Hendley is an innovative professional skilled in strategic management and banking principles.

Prior to joining ServisFirst Bank, Hendley served as a Mortgage Originator and Loan Officer with Fairway Independent Mortgage for the last two years. Before this, Hendley spent 14 years with SunSouth Bank where he managed special assets and held a variety of positions that allowed to him to round out his extensive banking experience. He also helped start Banco Del Sol, a subsidiary of SunSouth Bank, in Dothan in 2005. Hendley served as their Director of Branch Operations & Safety and then as a Mortgage Loan Officer/Vice President.

Hendley is a graduate of Troy State University and Alabama Banking School. He was also a participant in the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Dothan program. Additionally, Hendley helped coach the Houston Academy varsity basketball team in their impressive run to the 3A State semifinals last season.