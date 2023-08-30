Wallace Community College-Dothan has partnered with the Wiregrass Area Food Bank to open a student food pantry on its Dothan and Sparks campuses in an effort to combat campus food insecurity.

Students on both campuses will have access to non-perishable foods such as canned goods, and snacks, and even household items like laundry detergent.

The food pantry on the Wallace campus in Dothan is located in the cafeteria in Cunningham Hall. On the Sparks campus in Eufaula, the pantry is in the administration building. The hours of operation for both campuses will be Mondays from 1-3 p.m., and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-noon.

“Food insecurity has short- and long-term effects,” Mickey Baker, WCCD dean of student success and Sparks campus," said. “However, we are trying to minimize the effect at Wallace by serving as a location for the College Campus Hunger Initiative. We hope that providing easy access to food can reduce food insecurity's immediate negative consequences.”

The food is provided by local food bank through the Heart of Alabama Food Bank as part of a statewide initiative to combat food insecurity on community college campuses.

“We are grateful to the Heart of Alabama Food Bank for stepping in and helping meet a need on the community college system level,” Daymesha Reed, student life coordinator, said. “Over half of our student population suffers from food insecurities. Meeting a physical need will in turn help meet an academic need.”