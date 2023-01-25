 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WCCD BSU Student Organization hosting Black History Month event

Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) BSU student organization will hold a Black History Month celebration on Friday, Feb. 3, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Bencze Theater located in Cherry Hall on the Dothan campus.

The highlight of the event’s agenda is a History of Our Hair feature. Admission to the event is free and the public is invited.

“Black History Month is a time to focus attention on the contributions made by African Americans to the United States,” said Daymesha Reed, WCCD Student Life coordinator. “This year, BSU wants to celebrate our history by focusing specifically on our hair history. Knowledge is power, and it’s important to know that braids, hair wraps, and locs are not just hairstyles—they are our history.”

In addition, the celebration will feature line dancing by Ms. D and comments by WCCD students. For more information on the event, contact Daymesha Reed at dreed@wallace.edu or 334-983-3521.

