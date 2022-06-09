WCCD confers degrees on Spring 2022 graduates

Wallace Community College-Dothan conferred degrees and certificates on May 11 during the Spring 2022 Commencement Exercises at the Dothan Civic Center. The college held two ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Dr. W. Charles Lewis, senior pastor of Dothan Community Church, offered the keynote address at both ceremonies. Dr. Lewis is a native of Ashford, where he was the first African American to graduate as valedictorian of Ashford High School, as well as the first African-American valedictorian of the Houston County School system after integration.
Dr. Lewis is a graduate of Tuskegee University. He was then accepted into medical school and called into the ministry at the same time. He chose ministry over medicine and studied at the Dallas Theological Seminary in Dallas, Texas, where he received a master's degree in Theology with an emphasis in Christian Education. He also received his doctorate degree from Dallas Theological Seminary. He has taught at the Baptist College of Florida and is currently a professor at the Birmingham Theological Seminary.
People are also reading…
WCCD graduate Emma Houston was the recipient of the 2022 President's Award. While at Wallace, Emma was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and the Wallace Lady Govs softball team. Emma was selected for the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) honor roll, National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Academic 1st Team All-American, All Region 22 Outfielder, and All-South Team for the Alabama Community College Conference. Emma was named to the Wallace President's List and graduated with honors. She received the UAB Transfer Presidential Scholarship and will attend a 4-year institution in the fall to major in bio-medical science.
Kelly Colbert was recognized as the Wallace Campus in Dothan Alumnus of the Year at the 10 a.m. ceremony. Colbert is the president of Covenant Steel in Dothan. A former WCCD basketball player, after graduation Colbert was the WCCD assistant basketball coach from 1987-1990, and softball coach in 1990. He serves on several local boards of directors, as well as on the Troy Trojans Hall of Fame Board of Advisors.
William B. Skelton was recognized as the Sparks Campus in Eufaula Alumnus of the Year at the 2 p.m. ceremony. Skelton is the Advertising and Public Affairs Chief for U.S. Army Recruiting for the State of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. He graduated from WCCD in 2000 with an Associate of Drafting and Design Technology and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Skelton also currently serves as the Worship and Youth Pastor of Seasons Church in Prattville.
Credentials were awarded to the following area graduates:
Corneilus Collins of Troy
Kerry Williams of New Brockton
Nakeia Martinez of Ozark
Makaela Helms of Ozark
Jacob Moates of Clio
Cherekee Myhand of Midway
Emily Ray of Dothan
Caroline Capps of Dothan
Malaysia Watford of Kinsey
John Wells of Ashford
Desirae Owens of Headland
Ashton Spencer of Dothan
Shelby Galloway of Dothan
Rebecca Peterson of Dothan
Natasha McBryde of Troy
Chloe Nance of Geneva
Hanna Richardson of Columbia
Dexter Shaw of Fort Gaines, Georgia
Yuri Martinez of Newville,
Jarod Crowder of Headland
Sonny Tossie of Headland
Jakira Ely of Kinsey
William Parsons of Ozark
Emma Kinsey of Dothan
Kyli Miner of Chipley, Florida
Candice Gurley of Dothan
Noresha Palmer of Eufaula
Melanie McCreary of Enterprise
Anna Walding of Ariton
Calista Bourque of Slocomb
Tyler Folsom of Dothan
Curtiss Shaver of Troy
Bryanne Stapleton of Hartford
Taylor Anderson of Skipperville
Dalton Caraway of Clayton
Anna Herring of Daleville
Michelle Caveness of Enterprise
Mariela Flores of Hartford
Robin Tomlin of Ozark
Twanda Lee of Enterprise
Melanie Doran of Fort Rucker
Kaitlin Carter of Troy
Cassi Sewell of New Brockton
India Fitzpatrick of Troy
Jennifer Samuels of Dothan
Kelsey Lewis of Newton
Jacqueline Chandler of Fort Rucker
Skyler Brannon of Hartford
Danielle Stinson of Midland City
Lilianna Vasquez of Ozark
Brandon Gay of Chancellor
Nikki Chatham of Enterprise
Amber Knight of Level Plains
Joshua Cardwell of New Brockton
Hakemarni Johnson of Clayton
Hannah Lawrence of Ozark
Hazel McLendon of Ariton
Nicholas Deloney of Newton
Amanda Parker of Headland
Marilyn Yelverton of Enterprise
Juanita Fortune of Clio
Lauren Johnson of Enterprise
Emily Mckinnon of Dothan
Joseph Munn of Ozark
Teresa Lightel of Ozark
Candice Tolbert of Dothan
Emma Watson of Newton
Joseph Parrish of Elba
Sarah Anderson of Dothan
Raven Hutchinson of Enterprise
Sarah Tucker of Dothan
Eric Rodriguez of Enterprise
Kimmie McNeal of Coffee Springs
Tavis Kirkland of Midland City
Della Thomas of Troy
Jessica Prier of Dothan
Jasmine Dean of Ashford
Amber Hinesley of Black
Kelsey McCray of Luverne
Camren Gallimore of Headland
Billie Blaydes of Coffee Springs
Keyana Person of Brantley
Tracy Thompson of Opp
Sarah Bradford of Troy
Casey Campbell of Dothan
Naretavis Ford of Louisville
Mckenzie Tanner of Dothan
Brianna Baxter of Midland City
Jayden Driggers of Ozark
Sean Yates of Dothan
Seth Yates of Dothan
Gavin Lewis of Dothan
Jordan Martinez of Dothan
Alexander Martinez of Dothan
Joley Kilpatrick of Black
Krystle Hebert of Ozark
Jasmin Clark of Daleville
Zaboria Hill of Dothan
Kavarian Outlaw of Dothan
Caroline Thompson of Midland City
Melissa Rivers of Eufaula
Olivia Bradshaw of Newton
Tykeisha Jones of Eufaula
Madyson Watson of Midland City
Annie Lampley of Louisville
Zande Gosha of Dothan
Dominique Brown of Midland City
Stephanie Smith of Eufaula
Kristen Pressley of Dothan
Jadie Shaw of Dothan
William Crawford of Midland City
Xanthe Castillo of Skipperville
Ashley Ethridge of Headland
Hunter Padgett of Abbeville
Marigrace Boutwell of Hartford
Melissa Gordon of Malone, Florida
Brooklynn Parker of Troy
Emmy Reid of Samson
Melisha Jarrett of Dothan
Kevin Powell of Midland City
Vanessa Grimsley of Dothan
Autumn Batson of Daleville
Carlee Dees of Ariton
Hunter Keith of Abbeville
Hannah Crawford of Abbeville
Cheryl Sanchez of Slocomb
Valarie Palmer of Abbeville
Shelby Boycher of Midway
Lienase Murff of Malone, Florida
Jenifer Wyatt of Dothan
Brooke Whitehead of Dothan
Dalton Jones of Eufaula
Alana Golden of Graceville, Florida
Brandon Wood of Dothan
Tarah Risher of Fort Rucker
Rebekah Washington of Daleville
Leticia Willson of Dothan
Scout Campbell of Dothan
Ashley Morris of Dothan
Gaspar Baltazar of Dothan
Haley Eason of Troy
Roselyn Torres of Dothan
Courtland Underwood of Dothan
Madelyn Mcdaniel of Midland City
Ja'corey Eleby of Eufaula
Randi Abbott of Ozark
La'Tarla Lewis of Eufaula
Chloe Riley of Cottondale, Florida
Marilyn Smith of Eufaula
Austin Cochran of Ariton
Amina Wharton of Dothan
Jermica Glanton of Abbeville
Cody Brannan of Dothan
Nioclas Gilmore of Dothan
Edward Dismuke of Gordon
Cotina Reynolds of Dothan
Trevor Padgett of Abbeville
Deandrea Grubbs of Dothan
Kelvin Graham of Dothan
Rhonda Cole of Ozark
Hayden Wolters of Cowarts
J Stevens of Headland
Justin Meeks of Dothan
Tom Segers of Slocomb
Nicole Yancey of Dothan
Kaitlyn Gardner of Dothan
Timothy Ward of Cottonwood
Rodger Cooper of Cowarts
Madison Brown of Ashford
Rhakia Moore of Dothan
Paul Morrison of Eufaula
Kevin Dixon of Ashford
Michael Dozier of Midland City
Aubrey Holmes of Abbeville
Kelly Yeater of Headland
Taylor Hicks of Eufaula
Alyssa Gabrielson of Kinsey
Brianna Capouch of Midland City
Madison Martin of Dothan
Savanna Thornton of Dothan
Deanna Kilcrease of Headland
Ashleigh Muehl of Columbia
Casi Stackowicz of Sneads, Florida
Latoya Anglin of Clayton
Brenda Calderon of Dothan
Jolene Kyles of Dothan
Madison Spurlock of Eufaula
Rebecca Hoover of New Brockton
Sonya Irvin of Webb
Stephen Landers of Troy
Tristan Beck of Enterprise
Heather Godwin of Headland
Carolyn Kirkland of Dothan
Hannah Herring of Dothan
Skyler Cook of Newton
Kayla Farmer of Eufaula
Brittany Mills of Dothan
Myeisha Parrish of Dothan
Jamil Eady of Dothan
Caroline Smith of Dothan
Alan Matheny of Columbia
Lindsey Marshall of Midland City
Matthew Bass of Ozark
Zoie Watson of Dothan
Alexia Wilson of Dothan
Latoya Brown of Dothan
Emily Jones of Cottonwood
Gregory Ledbetter of Clayton
Amber Wright of Midland City
Kevin Clark of Dothan
Britney Butler of Headland
Sierra Sampson of Ashford
Laurie Childree of Daleville
Eric Anglin of Dothan
Kaci Harrell of Ashford
Tonee Penley of Dothan
Chiquita Davis of Dothan
Amber Smith of Coffee Springs
Meagan Smith of Geneva
Mckayla Williams of Dothan
Davisha Brown of Dothan
Makayla Marlow of Headland
Michael Hardwick of Headland
Shanna Bass of Dothan
Shaneka Brewington of Louisville
Joseph Anderson of Daleville
Mallory Godwin of Chancellor
Shawanna Glynn of Donalsonville, Georgia
Loette Trusty of Midland City
Robert Reynolds of Dothan
Andrea Jones of Ozark
Susan Nave of Enterprise
Courtney Adams of Ashford
Alyssa Alexander of Slocomb
Shawn Werder of Enterprise
Christi Armstrong of Cottonwood
Jeremy Woodham of Dothan
Harrison Gamber of Dothan
Michelle Mendez Ruiz of Newville
Haylee Johnston of Eufaula
Micah Earnhardt of Taylor
Kirsten Fishel of Fort Rucker
Amaya Kimbrough of Midland City
Alexis Upshaw of Eufaula
David Bouillon of Dothan
Sarah Dempsey of Dothan
Audie Davis of Troy
Sherri Davis of Abbeville
Holli Lavalley of Dothan
Vero Esin of Midland City
Geona Horne of Dothan
Abbie Mathews of Midland City
Jessica Wells of Headland
Hannah Holt of Ariton
Monifah Williams of Dothan
Tyla Brascomb of Midland City
Kelsie Strickland of Dothan
Jada Edwards of Midway
Justin Vaughn of Midway
Nikeria Wesley of Fort Gaines, Georgia
Sheri Crawford of Ashford
Nia Freeman of Dothan
Katelyn Weathers of Headland
James Odom of Eufaula
Jessica Felch of Dothan
Brittany Cedeno of Ozark
Beverly Colbert of Dothan
Kanesha Kilow of Ozark
Dillya Davis of Eufaula
Carrie Croom of Donalsonville, Georgia
Ashton Mercer of Midland City
Kelly Skaar of Fort Rucker
Jessica Phillips of Dothan
Steven Curry of Clio
Kimber Hill of Ozark
Brittany Holden of Ashford
Brittany Smith of Brundidge
Yolanda Adams of Eufaula
Danesha Minnifield of Dothan
Shaquitta Pledger of Abbeville
Miata Lynn of Eufaula
Kinsey Mcclure of Abbeville
Kristi Adams of Dothan
Jordan Mathis of Ozark
Courtney Money of Clopton
Joshua Vaughn of Dothan
Michelle Grubbs of Abbeville
John Osgood of Dothan
Tiona Koonce of Dothan
Elizabeth Chandler of Dothan
Lacey Wensel of Pansey
Christian Lucario of Newville
Shantrese Thornton of Cowarts
Courtney Penn of Dothan
Samantha Sitz of Daleville
Paul Baker of Abbeville
Kelsey McDaniel of Eufaula
Georgeanna Hicks of Headland
Miranda Matthews of Ozark
Travis Caskey of Dothan
Kirsten Dinsmore of Dothan
Allison Crawford of Marianna, Florida
Kashera Underwood of Ashford
Nyssa Ferguson of Enterprise
Joshua Mitchell of Eufaula
Clinton Evans of Skipperville
Daymeon Carr of Ozark
Stephen Weaver of Dothan
Jonathan Taylor of Columbia
John Sellers of Headland
Miracle Woods of Eufaula
Xaviera Peoples of Dothan
Journi Grantham of Jack
Serena Miller of Daleville
De'ajah Singleton of Shorterville
Carlos Clark of Dothan
Jadaryn Edwards of Midway
Zell Flowers of Midland City
Charles Hardwick of Dothan
Latisha Gilbert of Eufaula
Samuel Chancellor of Dothan
Sally Gavigan of Cowarts
Harpreet Kaur of Dothan
Kayla Cole of Headland
Kaylee Baker of Ariton
Tiffany Mcknight of Midland City
Terri Mcdonald of Dothan
Erika Johnson of Clayton
Christian Eldridge of Headland
Erin Brooks of Dothan
Kyle Shiphorst of Headland
Lexa Vaudo of Dothan
Epiphany Dixon of Dothan
Wesleigh Whitfield of Dothan
Enaj Palmer of Dothan
Harriet Kornegay of Eufaula
Belinda Henderson of Midland City
Candice Danage of Dothan
Janrica Kinsey of Eufaula
Preston Anderson of Dothan
Kelsey Ellington of Eufaula
Kimberly Evans of Ariton
Kamisha Massaline of Dothan
Morgan Brown of Newton
Kelsey Hovey of Dothan
Courtney Weathington of Eufaula
Jesse Boyett of Dothan
Alan Lockard of Eufaula
Taylor North of Hartford
Harden Cook of Newton
Zuleika Aldrich of Dothan
Stephanie Robison of Dothan
Logan Grubbs of Midway
Salina Brooks of Eufaula
Jaclyn Kirkland of Dothan
Sierra Bates of Slocomb
Mariah Cobb of Eufaula
Kina Talton of Dothan
Clayton Poague of Donalsonville, Georgia
Phyllis Dickens of Headland
Jazlyn Snell of Ashford
Andrea Jones of Eufaula
Jessica Sanders of Abbeville
Garrett Eichhorn of Daleville
Kaitlyn Edwards of Ozark
Emily Waters of Dothan
Kisha Strickland of Geneva
Kaitlin Phillips of Ashford
Marah-Katelin Davis of Troy
Jennifer Warren of Dothan
Shalonda Brown of Pansey
Justin Sanders of Goshen
Breianna Welch of Chipley, Florida
Ramiro Castillo of Newton
Malcolm Reaves of Midland City
Shanice Stoddart of Midland City
Da'janna Mccray of Midland City
Trevor Helms of Louisville
Rebekah Hale of Dothan
Meghin Sexton of Headland
Amy Ramirez of Slocomb
Justin Blackmon of Dothan
Annastasia Lollie of Grand Ridge, Florida
Stephanie Patterson of Rehobeth
Whitney Barron of Troy
Glenda Thomas of Newville
Torey Hicks of Dothan
Sharon Hertlein of Dothan
Jessica Crovetto of Enterprise
Maxwell Pikal of Enterprise
Mallory Crapps of Dothan
Jennifer Outlaw of Dothan
Neely Granger of Dothan
Amber Thomley of Newton
Karina Rodriguez of Abbeville
Keyana Barton of Ozark
Brianna Danford of Cottonwood
Savannah Dean of Slocomb
Mariah Winslett of Dothan
Katherine Rollins of Abbeville
Abbey Quattlebaum of Midland City
Cortnee Wright of Abbeville
Stephen Holliman of Dothan
Hadasa Bloom of Cowarts
Katlyn Creel of Coffee Springs
Miranda Harrison of Dothan
William Bass of Dothan
Royannon Boyd of Hartford
Mary-Kathryn Moss of Ashford
Gracie Beasley of Headland
Alberto Calixto Landaverde of Dothan
Kellie Gay of Dothan
Sabra Davis of Troy
Marquita Paul of Dothan
Symone Conway of Dothan
Tyler Hardy of Clopton
Madison Easterling of Dothan
Jimmie Morrow of Clio
Gregory James of Clio
Steven Wells of Clio
Kenneth Smith of Headland
Nyah Phillips of Enterprise
Don Williams of Dothan
Colby Miles of Graceville, Florida
Preston Bass of Abbeville
Don Whigham of Eufaula
Oanh Pham of Enterprise
Lauren Martin of Chipley, Florida
Christa McCall of Samson
Callie Worthy of Dothan
Caroline Hughes of Ozark
Jonathon Hurst of Dothan
Isabella Hilliker of Fort Rucker
Ahrianna Thomas of Dothan
Yashane Pinnock of Enterprise
Shelby Dick of Donalsonville, Georgia
Rachel Gonzales of Webb
Jadyn Black of Eufaula
Robert Gilman of Ashford
Charles Woodall of Dothan
David Thompson of Fort Rucker
Christina Lockette of Daleville
Gunnar Wright of Fort Rucker
Destiny Bernt of Enterprise
Samuel Paschall of Columbia
Shelton Cross of Dothan
Daniel Murphy of Ozark
James Durfee of Dothan
William Holderfield of Ozark
Jason Hudspeth of Abbeville
Grant Hughes of Troy
Byron Pryor of Troy
Justin Bimer of Fort Rucker
Grant Ennis of Fort Rucker
Nathaniel Warrick of Daleville
Daniel Martin of Enterprise
Brendan Whitmire of Newton
Kenneth Harden of Midland City
Carley Stidham of Troy
Bailey Halcomb of Dothan
Brianna Meyers of Ozark
Christa Hobart of Brundidge
Samantha Gagnon of Newton
Allison Pickett of Enterprise
Kaitlyn Lugo of Dothan
Deanna Hodges of Dothan
Lauren Blankenship of Newville
Richard Shepherd of Troy
Jaden Gregson of Slocomb
William Dorriety of Slocomb
Erica Rivenbark of Newton
John Pope of Clio
Tarika Trice of Headland
Jonathan Woods of Coffee Springs
Faith Hillis of Slocomb
Shereka Gooden of Dothan
Hunter Sanders of Newton
Brian Harry of Enterprise
Emily Miller of Elba
Sydney Allen of Jack
Carolyn Hernandez-Alonso of Clio
Amanda Nysewander of Ariton
Ananda Bynum of Enterprise
Megan Dooling of Enterprise
Emily Dessenberger of Enterprise
Jared Bateman of Webb
Aishely Torres of Samson
Tanita Holmes of Dothan
Brittany Kendrick of Opp
Karian Martin of Elba
Blake Cobb of Elba
Carolanne Smith of Ozark
Arielle Udics of Enterprise
Matthew Flint of Dothan
Gabriel Sherrill of Dothan
Jessica Leslie of Ozark
Jessica Baumgartner of Daleville
William Anderson of Chancellor
Kelly Garrett of Dothan
Madison Jones of Ozark
Laura Barfield of Dothan
Morgan Johnson of Opp
Megan Chandler of Luverne
Payten Jackson of Cottonwood
Timothy Culver of Clio
Miranda Mathews of Abbeville
Chloe Murphree of Dothan
John Smith of Troy
Kristie Cothern of Columbia
Beverly Hall of Eufaula
Jennifer Johnson of Dothan
Alicia Bradshaw of New Brockton
Thomas Lordi of Newville
Tabitha Hatcher of Dothan
Kayln Taylor of Dothan
Michelle Ramos of Dothan
Madison Herrington of Coffee Springs
Sherida Bennett of Dothan
Brittney Morphew of Enterprise
Chloe Bowden of Dothan
Shahidah Haynes-Armstrong of Dothan
Joseph Prewett of Newton
Karalea Bell of Eufaula
Payton Hogan of Eufaula
Shasmane Green of Eufaula
Asia Turner of Abbeville
Melissa Lloyd of Dothan
Makayla Sundquist of Columbia
Judith Gordillo of Dothan
Zekeria Lane of Eufaula
Jennifer Lee of Midland City
Saylor Strength of Dothan
Jegy Warren of Dothan
Daniel Mitchell of Dothan
Christopher Baker of Troy
Tina Dickerson of Slocomb
Damaris Faison of Slocomb
Anna Beatson of Ozark
Dajiah Milton of Kinsey
Cheyenne Abrams of Columbia
Channi McCaffrey of Ashford
Abby Back of Eufaula
Alex Vasquez of Slocomb
Rachel Sasser of Dothan
Saige Sanders of Slocomb
Austin Skerlick of Dothan
Taylor Whitman of Dothan
Tamina Moore of Dothan
Justin Kirkland of Dothan
Ethan Hall of Dothan
Blondell Mcclendon of Dothan
Chasity Vann of Ashford
Maggie Powell of Marianna, Florida
Chason Marchman of Dothan
Paetyn Grantham of Midland City
Ashlyn Tew of Eufaula
Jessica De Geus of Enterprise
Emma Houston of Midland City
Sarah Willeford of Dothan
Taliyah Miller of Dothan
Shamar Barberee of Geneva
Ciara Roberts of Dothan
Lindsey Bowden of Dothan
Shelby Creel of Dothan
Jeffery Stevens of Midland City
Rachel Barefield of Graceville, Florida
Marcus Friend of Cowarts
Gary Donaghy of Panama City Beach, Florida
Derek Anderson of Dothan
Ryan Tran of Dothan
Ezra Eddins of Newton
Cheyenne Jones of Slocomb
Georgia Dunn of Eufaula
Hannah Pitts of Newville
Daja Porter of Abbeville
Lounorris Godwin of Dothan
Maja Strand of Daleville
Madison Skoda of Ozark
Cierra Jones of Geneva
Jessica Brown of Brinson, Georgia
Beby Blanks of Dothan
Reagan Joiner of Graceville, Florida
Tericka Wilson of Dothan
Hope Ellis of Brundidge
Alexis Hubbard of Dothan
Heather Armstrong of Geneva
Katie Smith of Dothan
Conner Kindred of Midland City
Madison Jones of Dothan
Stephen Doss of Eufaula
Ciana Myles of Slocomb
Ashlyn Cobb of Hartford
Jordan Smith of Dothan
Antwanique Haigler of Eufaula
Blake Riley of Dothan
Savannah Thayer of Dothan
Dedra Billings of Dothan
Jordyn Jones of Dothan
Barbara Culver of Headland
Ivette Cantu-Martinez of Eufaula
Gabrielle Fagnoni of Enterprise
Chasity Sanders of Ozark
Jazzilyn Bass of Ashford
Madison Bryant of Newville
Ebony Maybin of Ozark
Makayla Long of Midland City
Whitney Stephens of Dothan
Megan Mark of Enterprise
Hanna Anderson of Chancellor
Rebekah Smith of Dothan
Emily Smyth of Dothan
Madison Arnett of Ariton
Lana Cirulli of Dothan
Marquita Mccarter of Ashford
Mckinsey Sherrill of Headland
Bethany Simon of Slocomb
Krineejua Hamilton of Donalsonville, Georgia
Sabrina Watford of Dothan
William Purvis of Midland City
Lakendrea Baxter of Midland City
Brianna Simmons of Kinsey
Markeda Anglin of Midland City
Brittany Summers of Abbeville
Jessica Metcalf of Midland City
Dalmeshia Smith of Malone, Florida
Christopher Wells of Dothan
Darius Stovall of Dothan
Carson Croom of Ashford
Brianna Price of Dothan
Deremiah Avery of Eufaula
Adria Walker of Eufaula
Zaaliyah McCray of Eufaula
Haley Brackin of Cowarts
Caylee Culpepper of Abbeville
Alex Camp of Dothan
Regan Williams of Fort Gaines, Georgia
William McGainey of Dothan
Jala Ervin of Ozark
Tiffany Childree of Webb
Garrison Edwards of Headland
La'Nundreeya Lee of Ashford
Arial Roberts of Midland City
Colyn Kirkland of Dothan
Chaeli White of Dothan
Marleena Jackson of Dothan
Arianna Williams of Dothan
Tammy Marshall of Dothan
Jillian Whitehead of Slocomb
Clayton Johnson of Ozark
Kristy Clark of Ozark
Katherine Wade of Dothan
Patrick Wallace of Clio
Ethan Miatke of Dothan
Lenora Moses of Kinsey
Kacie Bullington of Chipley, Florida
Shera Diaz-Cruz of Graceville, Florida
Macy Fulford of Hartford
Julia Ryan of Ashford
Taylor Crawford of Webb
Dominique Potter of Dothan
Amelia Holmes of Eufaula
Myranda Antonio Dominguez of Dothan
Darian Geisser of Dothan
Frank Childs of Clayton
Destiny Kimbro of Dothan
Justin Van Voorst of Samson
Isaak Myers of Samson
Travis Kelly of Slocomb
Dresden Lambert of Hartford
James Blue of Geneva
Sandra Dulay of Enterprise
Agile Metcalf of Newton
Diana Montenegro of Daleville
Hayden Feltman of Columbia
Sean Deloney of Newton
Briana Smith of Dothan
Johanna Blake of Ashford
Austin Clark of Dothan
Alayna Rice of Dothan
Nathan Smith of Clayton
Steven Niblett of Clayton
Robert Mathis of Clayton
Dylan Athey of Dothan
Jaime Garcia-Mata of Hartford
Tasha Randolph of Headland
Emily Wofford of Daleville
Brandon Brown of Clayton
Shon Coleman of Clayton
Elijha Martin of Clayton
KeShoundra White of Cowarts
Nickolas McIntyre of Dothan
Holly Griffin of Midland City
Tawnie Beamon of Dothan
Viviana Cruz Reyna of Dothan
Henry Tanner of Headland
Grady Walker of Clio
Michael Kugler-Cruz of Clayton
Christopher Revis of Clayton
Kevin Turner of Clio
Tuvulsiae Chambers of Eufaula
Thomas Claxton of Goshen
Wallace Community College-Dothan is a member of the Alabama Community College System, which is the state's single largest system of public higher education. With campuses in Dothan and Eufaula, Wallace offers academic and career technical programs, adult education, workforce development and continuing education, as well as dual enrollment for area high school students.