WCCD confers degrees on Spring 2022 graduates

Wallace Community College-Dothan conferred degrees and certificates on May 11 during the Spring 2022 Commencement Exercises at the Dothan Civic Center. The college held two ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Dr. W. Charles Lewis, senior pastor of Dothan Community Church, offered the keynote address at both ceremonies. Dr. Lewis is a native of Ashford, where he was the first African American to graduate as valedictorian of Ashford High School, as well as the first African-American valedictorian of the Houston County School system after integration.

Dr. Lewis is a graduate of Tuskegee University. He was then accepted into medical school and called into the ministry at the same time. He chose ministry over medicine and studied at the Dallas Theological Seminary in Dallas, Texas, where he received a master's degree in Theology with an emphasis in Christian Education. He also received his doctorate degree from Dallas Theological Seminary. He has taught at the Baptist College of Florida and is currently a professor at the Birmingham Theological Seminary.

WCCD graduate Emma Houston was the recipient of the 2022 President's Award. While at Wallace, Emma was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and the Wallace Lady Govs softball team. Emma was selected for the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) honor roll, National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Academic 1st Team All-American, All Region 22 Outfielder, and All-South Team for the Alabama Community College Conference. Emma was named to the Wallace President's List and graduated with honors. She received the UAB Transfer Presidential Scholarship and will attend a 4-year institution in the fall to major in bio-medical science.

Kelly Colbert was recognized as the Wallace Campus in Dothan Alumnus of the Year at the 10 a.m. ceremony. Colbert is the president of Covenant Steel in Dothan. A former WCCD basketball player, after graduation Colbert was the WCCD assistant basketball coach from 1987-1990, and softball coach in 1990. He serves on several local boards of directors, as well as on the Troy Trojans Hall of Fame Board of Advisors.

William B. Skelton was recognized as the Sparks Campus in Eufaula Alumnus of the Year at the 2 p.m. ceremony. Skelton is the Advertising and Public Affairs Chief for U.S. Army Recruiting for the State of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. He graduated from WCCD in 2000 with an Associate of Drafting and Design Technology and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Skelton also currently serves as the Worship and Youth Pastor of Seasons Church in Prattville.

Credentials were awarded to the following area graduates:

Corneilus Collins of Troy

Kerry Williams of New Brockton

Nakeia Martinez of Ozark

Makaela Helms of Ozark

Jacob Moates of Clio

Cherekee Myhand of Midway

Emily Ray of Dothan

Caroline Capps of Dothan

Malaysia Watford of Kinsey

John Wells of Ashford

Desirae Owens of Headland

Ashton Spencer of Dothan

Shelby Galloway of Dothan

Rebecca Peterson of Dothan

Natasha McBryde of Troy

Chloe Nance of Geneva

Hanna Richardson of Columbia

Dexter Shaw of Fort Gaines, Georgia

Yuri Martinez of Newville,

Jarod Crowder of Headland

Sonny Tossie of Headland

Jakira Ely of Kinsey

William Parsons of Ozark

Emma Kinsey of Dothan

Kyli Miner of Chipley, Florida

Candice Gurley of Dothan

Noresha Palmer of Eufaula

Melanie McCreary of Enterprise

Anna Walding of Ariton

Calista Bourque of Slocomb

Tyler Folsom of Dothan

Curtiss Shaver of Troy

Bryanne Stapleton of Hartford

Taylor Anderson of Skipperville

Dalton Caraway of Clayton

Anna Herring of Daleville

Michelle Caveness of Enterprise

Mariela Flores of Hartford

Robin Tomlin of Ozark

Twanda Lee of Enterprise

Melanie Doran of Fort Rucker

Kaitlin Carter of Troy

Cassi Sewell of New Brockton

India Fitzpatrick of Troy

Jennifer Samuels of Dothan

Kelsey Lewis of Newton

Jacqueline Chandler of Fort Rucker

Skyler Brannon of Hartford

Danielle Stinson of Midland City

Lilianna Vasquez of Ozark

Brandon Gay of Chancellor

Nikki Chatham of Enterprise

Amber Knight of Level Plains

Joshua Cardwell of New Brockton

Hakemarni Johnson of Clayton

Hannah Lawrence of Ozark

Hazel McLendon of Ariton

Nicholas Deloney of Newton

Amanda Parker of Headland

Marilyn Yelverton of Enterprise

Juanita Fortune of Clio

Lauren Johnson of Enterprise

Emily Mckinnon of Dothan

Joseph Munn of Ozark

Teresa Lightel of Ozark

Candice Tolbert of Dothan

Emma Watson of Newton

Joseph Parrish of Elba

Sarah Anderson of Dothan

Raven Hutchinson of Enterprise

Sarah Tucker of Dothan

Eric Rodriguez of Enterprise

Kimmie McNeal of Coffee Springs

Tavis Kirkland of Midland City

Della Thomas of Troy

Jessica Prier of Dothan

Jasmine Dean of Ashford

Amber Hinesley of Black

Kelsey McCray of Luverne

Camren Gallimore of Headland

Billie Blaydes of Coffee Springs

Keyana Person of Brantley

Tracy Thompson of Opp

Sarah Bradford of Troy

Casey Campbell of Dothan

Naretavis Ford of Louisville

Mckenzie Tanner of Dothan

Brianna Baxter of Midland City

Jayden Driggers of Ozark

Sean Yates of Dothan

Seth Yates of Dothan

Gavin Lewis of Dothan

Jordan Martinez of Dothan

Alexander Martinez of Dothan

Joley Kilpatrick of Black

Krystle Hebert of Ozark

Jasmin Clark of Daleville

Zaboria Hill of Dothan

Kavarian Outlaw of Dothan

Caroline Thompson of Midland City

Melissa Rivers of Eufaula

Olivia Bradshaw of Newton

Tykeisha Jones of Eufaula

Madyson Watson of Midland City

Annie Lampley of Louisville

Zande Gosha of Dothan

Dominique Brown of Midland City

Stephanie Smith of Eufaula

Kristen Pressley of Dothan

Jadie Shaw of Dothan

William Crawford of Midland City

Xanthe Castillo of Skipperville

Ashley Ethridge of Headland

Hunter Padgett of Abbeville

Marigrace Boutwell of Hartford

Melissa Gordon of Malone, Florida

Brooklynn Parker of Troy

Emmy Reid of Samson

Melisha Jarrett of Dothan

Kevin Powell of Midland City

Vanessa Grimsley of Dothan

Autumn Batson of Daleville

Carlee Dees of Ariton

Hunter Keith of Abbeville

Hannah Crawford of Abbeville

Cheryl Sanchez of Slocomb

Valarie Palmer of Abbeville

Shelby Boycher of Midway

Lienase Murff of Malone, Florida

Jenifer Wyatt of Dothan

Brooke Whitehead of Dothan

Dalton Jones of Eufaula

Alana Golden of Graceville, Florida

Brandon Wood of Dothan

Tarah Risher of Fort Rucker

Rebekah Washington of Daleville

Leticia Willson of Dothan

Scout Campbell of Dothan

Ashley Morris of Dothan

Gaspar Baltazar of Dothan

Haley Eason of Troy

Roselyn Torres of Dothan

Courtland Underwood of Dothan

Madelyn Mcdaniel of Midland City

Ja'corey Eleby of Eufaula

Randi Abbott of Ozark

La'Tarla Lewis of Eufaula

Chloe Riley of Cottondale, Florida

Marilyn Smith of Eufaula

Austin Cochran of Ariton

Amina Wharton of Dothan

Jermica Glanton of Abbeville

Cody Brannan of Dothan

Nioclas Gilmore of Dothan

Edward Dismuke of Gordon

Cotina Reynolds of Dothan

Trevor Padgett of Abbeville

Deandrea Grubbs of Dothan

Kelvin Graham of Dothan

Rhonda Cole of Ozark

Hayden Wolters of Cowarts

J Stevens of Headland

Justin Meeks of Dothan

Tom Segers of Slocomb

Nicole Yancey of Dothan

Kaitlyn Gardner of Dothan

Timothy Ward of Cottonwood

Rodger Cooper of Cowarts

Madison Brown of Ashford

Rhakia Moore of Dothan

Paul Morrison of Eufaula

Kevin Dixon of Ashford

Michael Dozier of Midland City

Aubrey Holmes of Abbeville

Kelly Yeater of Headland

Taylor Hicks of Eufaula

Alyssa Gabrielson of Kinsey

Brianna Capouch of Midland City

Madison Martin of Dothan

Savanna Thornton of Dothan

Deanna Kilcrease of Headland

Ashleigh Muehl of Columbia

Casi Stackowicz of Sneads, Florida

Latoya Anglin of Clayton

Brenda Calderon of Dothan

Jolene Kyles of Dothan

Madison Spurlock of Eufaula

Rebecca Hoover of New Brockton

Sonya Irvin of Webb

Stephen Landers of Troy

Tristan Beck of Enterprise

Heather Godwin of Headland

Carolyn Kirkland of Dothan

Hannah Herring of Dothan

Skyler Cook of Newton

Kayla Farmer of Eufaula

Brittany Mills of Dothan

Myeisha Parrish of Dothan

Jamil Eady of Dothan

Caroline Smith of Dothan

Alan Matheny of Columbia

Lindsey Marshall of Midland City

Matthew Bass of Ozark

Zoie Watson of Dothan

Alexia Wilson of Dothan

Latoya Brown of Dothan

Emily Jones of Cottonwood

Gregory Ledbetter of Clayton

Amber Wright of Midland City

Kevin Clark of Dothan

Britney Butler of Headland

Sierra Sampson of Ashford

Laurie Childree of Daleville

Eric Anglin of Dothan

Kaci Harrell of Ashford

Tonee Penley of Dothan

Chiquita Davis of Dothan

Amber Smith of Coffee Springs

Meagan Smith of Geneva

Mckayla Williams of Dothan

Davisha Brown of Dothan

Makayla Marlow of Headland

Michael Hardwick of Headland

Shanna Bass of Dothan

Shaneka Brewington of Louisville

Joseph Anderson of Daleville

Mallory Godwin of Chancellor

Shawanna Glynn of Donalsonville, Georgia

Loette Trusty of Midland City

Robert Reynolds of Dothan

Andrea Jones of Ozark

Susan Nave of Enterprise

Courtney Adams of Ashford

Alyssa Alexander of Slocomb

Shawn Werder of Enterprise

Christi Armstrong of Cottonwood

Jeremy Woodham of Dothan

Harrison Gamber of Dothan

Michelle Mendez Ruiz of Newville

Haylee Johnston of Eufaula

Micah Earnhardt of Taylor

Kirsten Fishel of Fort Rucker

Amaya Kimbrough of Midland City

Alexis Upshaw of Eufaula

David Bouillon of Dothan

Sarah Dempsey of Dothan

Audie Davis of Troy

Sherri Davis of Abbeville

Holli Lavalley of Dothan

Vero Esin of Midland City

Geona Horne of Dothan

Abbie Mathews of Midland City

Jessica Wells of Headland

Hannah Holt of Ariton

Monifah Williams of Dothan

Tyla Brascomb of Midland City

Kelsie Strickland of Dothan

Jada Edwards of Midway

Justin Vaughn of Midway

Nikeria Wesley of Fort Gaines, Georgia

Sheri Crawford of Ashford

Nia Freeman of Dothan

Katelyn Weathers of Headland

James Odom of Eufaula

Jessica Felch of Dothan

Brittany Cedeno of Ozark

Beverly Colbert of Dothan

Kanesha Kilow of Ozark

Dillya Davis of Eufaula

Carrie Croom of Donalsonville, Georgia

Ashton Mercer of Midland City

Kelly Skaar of Fort Rucker

Jessica Phillips of Dothan

Steven Curry of Clio

Kimber Hill of Ozark

Brittany Holden of Ashford

Brittany Smith of Brundidge

Yolanda Adams of Eufaula

Danesha Minnifield of Dothan

Shaquitta Pledger of Abbeville

Miata Lynn of Eufaula

Kinsey Mcclure of Abbeville

Kristi Adams of Dothan

Jordan Mathis of Ozark

Courtney Money of Clopton

Joshua Vaughn of Dothan

Michelle Grubbs of Abbeville

John Osgood of Dothan

Tiona Koonce of Dothan

Elizabeth Chandler of Dothan

Lacey Wensel of Pansey

Christian Lucario of Newville

Shantrese Thornton of Cowarts

Courtney Penn of Dothan

Samantha Sitz of Daleville

Paul Baker of Abbeville

Kelsey McDaniel of Eufaula

Georgeanna Hicks of Headland

Miranda Matthews of Ozark

Travis Caskey of Dothan

Kirsten Dinsmore of Dothan

Allison Crawford of Marianna, Florida

Kashera Underwood of Ashford

Nyssa Ferguson of Enterprise

Joshua Mitchell of Eufaula

Clinton Evans of Skipperville

Daymeon Carr of Ozark

Stephen Weaver of Dothan

Jonathan Taylor of Columbia

John Sellers of Headland

Miracle Woods of Eufaula

Xaviera Peoples of Dothan

Journi Grantham of Jack

Serena Miller of Daleville

De'ajah Singleton of Shorterville

Carlos Clark of Dothan

Jadaryn Edwards of Midway

Zell Flowers of Midland City

Charles Hardwick of Dothan

Latisha Gilbert of Eufaula

Samuel Chancellor of Dothan

Sally Gavigan of Cowarts

Harpreet Kaur of Dothan

Kayla Cole of Headland

Kaylee Baker of Ariton

Tiffany Mcknight of Midland City

Terri Mcdonald of Dothan

Erika Johnson of Clayton

Christian Eldridge of Headland

Erin Brooks of Dothan

Kyle Shiphorst of Headland

Lexa Vaudo of Dothan

Epiphany Dixon of Dothan

Wesleigh Whitfield of Dothan

Enaj Palmer of Dothan

Harriet Kornegay of Eufaula

Belinda Henderson of Midland City

Candice Danage of Dothan

Janrica Kinsey of Eufaula

Preston Anderson of Dothan

Kelsey Ellington of Eufaula

Kimberly Evans of Ariton

Kamisha Massaline of Dothan

Morgan Brown of Newton

Kelsey Hovey of Dothan

Courtney Weathington of Eufaula

Jesse Boyett of Dothan

Alan Lockard of Eufaula

Taylor North of Hartford

Harden Cook of Newton

Zuleika Aldrich of Dothan

Stephanie Robison of Dothan

Logan Grubbs of Midway

Salina Brooks of Eufaula

Jaclyn Kirkland of Dothan

Sierra Bates of Slocomb

Mariah Cobb of Eufaula

Kina Talton of Dothan

Clayton Poague of Donalsonville, Georgia

Phyllis Dickens of Headland

Jazlyn Snell of Ashford

Andrea Jones of Eufaula

Jessica Sanders of Abbeville

Garrett Eichhorn of Daleville

Kaitlyn Edwards of Ozark

Emily Waters of Dothan

Kisha Strickland of Geneva

Kaitlin Phillips of Ashford

Marah-Katelin Davis of Troy

Jennifer Warren of Dothan

Shalonda Brown of Pansey

Justin Sanders of Goshen

Breianna Welch of Chipley, Florida

Ramiro Castillo of Newton

Malcolm Reaves of Midland City

Shanice Stoddart of Midland City

Da'janna Mccray of Midland City

Trevor Helms of Louisville

Rebekah Hale of Dothan

Meghin Sexton of Headland

Amy Ramirez of Slocomb

Justin Blackmon of Dothan

Annastasia Lollie of Grand Ridge, Florida

Stephanie Patterson of Rehobeth

Whitney Barron of Troy

Glenda Thomas of Newville

Torey Hicks of Dothan

Sharon Hertlein of Dothan

Jessica Crovetto of Enterprise

Maxwell Pikal of Enterprise

Mallory Crapps of Dothan

Jennifer Outlaw of Dothan

Neely Granger of Dothan

Amber Thomley of Newton

Karina Rodriguez of Abbeville

Keyana Barton of Ozark

Brianna Danford of Cottonwood

Savannah Dean of Slocomb

Mariah Winslett of Dothan

Katherine Rollins of Abbeville

Abbey Quattlebaum of Midland City

Cortnee Wright of Abbeville

Stephen Holliman of Dothan

Hadasa Bloom of Cowarts

Katlyn Creel of Coffee Springs

Miranda Harrison of Dothan

William Bass of Dothan

Royannon Boyd of Hartford

Mary-Kathryn Moss of Ashford

Gracie Beasley of Headland

Alberto Calixto Landaverde of Dothan

Kellie Gay of Dothan

Sabra Davis of Troy

Marquita Paul of Dothan

Symone Conway of Dothan

Tyler Hardy of Clopton

Madison Easterling of Dothan

Jimmie Morrow of Clio

Gregory James of Clio

Steven Wells of Clio

Kenneth Smith of Headland

Nyah Phillips of Enterprise

Don Williams of Dothan

Colby Miles of Graceville, Florida

Preston Bass of Abbeville

Don Whigham of Eufaula

Oanh Pham of Enterprise

Lauren Martin of Chipley, Florida

Christa McCall of Samson

Callie Worthy of Dothan

Caroline Hughes of Ozark

Jonathon Hurst of Dothan

Isabella Hilliker of Fort Rucker

Ahrianna Thomas of Dothan

Yashane Pinnock of Enterprise

Shelby Dick of Donalsonville, Georgia

Rachel Gonzales of Webb

Jadyn Black of Eufaula

Robert Gilman of Ashford

Charles Woodall of Dothan

David Thompson of Fort Rucker

Christina Lockette of Daleville

Gunnar Wright of Fort Rucker

Destiny Bernt of Enterprise

Samuel Paschall of Columbia

Shelton Cross of Dothan

Daniel Murphy of Ozark

James Durfee of Dothan

William Holderfield of Ozark

Jason Hudspeth of Abbeville

Grant Hughes of Troy

Byron Pryor of Troy

Justin Bimer of Fort Rucker

Grant Ennis of Fort Rucker

Nathaniel Warrick of Daleville

Daniel Martin of Enterprise

Brendan Whitmire of Newton

Kenneth Harden of Midland City

Carley Stidham of Troy

Bailey Halcomb of Dothan

Brianna Meyers of Ozark

Christa Hobart of Brundidge

Samantha Gagnon of Newton

Allison Pickett of Enterprise

Kaitlyn Lugo of Dothan

Deanna Hodges of Dothan

Lauren Blankenship of Newville

Richard Shepherd of Troy

Jaden Gregson of Slocomb

William Dorriety of Slocomb

Erica Rivenbark of Newton

John Pope of Clio

Tarika Trice of Headland

Jonathan Woods of Coffee Springs

Faith Hillis of Slocomb

Shereka Gooden of Dothan

Hunter Sanders of Newton

Brian Harry of Enterprise

Emily Miller of Elba

Sydney Allen of Jack

Carolyn Hernandez-Alonso of Clio

Amanda Nysewander of Ariton

Ananda Bynum of Enterprise

Megan Dooling of Enterprise

Emily Dessenberger of Enterprise

Jared Bateman of Webb

Aishely Torres of Samson

Tanita Holmes of Dothan

Brittany Kendrick of Opp

Karian Martin of Elba

Blake Cobb of Elba

Carolanne Smith of Ozark

Arielle Udics of Enterprise

Matthew Flint of Dothan

Gabriel Sherrill of Dothan

Jessica Leslie of Ozark

Jessica Baumgartner of Daleville

William Anderson of Chancellor

Kelly Garrett of Dothan

Madison Jones of Ozark

Laura Barfield of Dothan

Morgan Johnson of Opp

Megan Chandler of Luverne

Payten Jackson of Cottonwood

Timothy Culver of Clio

Miranda Mathews of Abbeville

Chloe Murphree of Dothan

John Smith of Troy

Kristie Cothern of Columbia

Beverly Hall of Eufaula

Jennifer Johnson of Dothan

Alicia Bradshaw of New Brockton

Thomas Lordi of Newville

Tabitha Hatcher of Dothan

Kayln Taylor of Dothan

Michelle Ramos of Dothan

Madison Herrington of Coffee Springs

Sherida Bennett of Dothan

Brittney Morphew of Enterprise

Chloe Bowden of Dothan

Shahidah Haynes-Armstrong of Dothan

Joseph Prewett of Newton

Karalea Bell of Eufaula

Payton Hogan of Eufaula

Shasmane Green of Eufaula

Asia Turner of Abbeville

Melissa Lloyd of Dothan

Makayla Sundquist of Columbia

Judith Gordillo of Dothan

Zekeria Lane of Eufaula

Jennifer Lee of Midland City

Saylor Strength of Dothan

Jegy Warren of Dothan

Daniel Mitchell of Dothan

Christopher Baker of Troy

Tina Dickerson of Slocomb

Damaris Faison of Slocomb

Anna Beatson of Ozark

Dajiah Milton of Kinsey

Cheyenne Abrams of Columbia

Channi McCaffrey of Ashford

Abby Back of Eufaula

Alex Vasquez of Slocomb

Rachel Sasser of Dothan

Saige Sanders of Slocomb

Austin Skerlick of Dothan

Taylor Whitman of Dothan

Tamina Moore of Dothan

Justin Kirkland of Dothan

Ethan Hall of Dothan

Blondell Mcclendon of Dothan

Chasity Vann of Ashford

Maggie Powell of Marianna, Florida

Chason Marchman of Dothan

Paetyn Grantham of Midland City

Ashlyn Tew of Eufaula

Jessica De Geus of Enterprise

Emma Houston of Midland City

Sarah Willeford of Dothan

Taliyah Miller of Dothan

Shamar Barberee of Geneva

Ciara Roberts of Dothan

Lindsey Bowden of Dothan

Shelby Creel of Dothan

Jeffery Stevens of Midland City

Rachel Barefield of Graceville, Florida

Marcus Friend of Cowarts

Gary Donaghy of Panama City Beach, Florida

Derek Anderson of Dothan

Ryan Tran of Dothan

Ezra Eddins of Newton

Cheyenne Jones of Slocomb

Georgia Dunn of Eufaula

Hannah Pitts of Newville

Daja Porter of Abbeville

Lounorris Godwin of Dothan

Maja Strand of Daleville

Madison Skoda of Ozark

Cierra Jones of Geneva

Jessica Brown of Brinson, Georgia

Beby Blanks of Dothan

Reagan Joiner of Graceville, Florida

Tericka Wilson of Dothan

Hope Ellis of Brundidge

Alexis Hubbard of Dothan

Heather Armstrong of Geneva

Katie Smith of Dothan

Conner Kindred of Midland City

Madison Jones of Dothan

Stephen Doss of Eufaula

Ciana Myles of Slocomb

Ashlyn Cobb of Hartford

Jordan Smith of Dothan

Antwanique Haigler of Eufaula

Blake Riley of Dothan

Savannah Thayer of Dothan

Dedra Billings of Dothan

Jordyn Jones of Dothan

Barbara Culver of Headland

Ivette Cantu-Martinez of Eufaula

Gabrielle Fagnoni of Enterprise

Chasity Sanders of Ozark

Jazzilyn Bass of Ashford

Madison Bryant of Newville

Ebony Maybin of Ozark

Makayla Long of Midland City

Whitney Stephens of Dothan

Megan Mark of Enterprise

Hanna Anderson of Chancellor

Rebekah Smith of Dothan

Emily Smyth of Dothan

Madison Arnett of Ariton

Lana Cirulli of Dothan

Marquita Mccarter of Ashford

Mckinsey Sherrill of Headland

Bethany Simon of Slocomb

Krineejua Hamilton of Donalsonville, Georgia

Sabrina Watford of Dothan

William Purvis of Midland City

Lakendrea Baxter of Midland City

Brianna Simmons of Kinsey

Markeda Anglin of Midland City

Brittany Summers of Abbeville

Jessica Metcalf of Midland City

Dalmeshia Smith of Malone, Florida

Christopher Wells of Dothan

Darius Stovall of Dothan

Carson Croom of Ashford

Brianna Price of Dothan

Deremiah Avery of Eufaula

Adria Walker of Eufaula

Zaaliyah McCray of Eufaula

Haley Brackin of Cowarts

Caylee Culpepper of Abbeville

Alex Camp of Dothan

Regan Williams of Fort Gaines, Georgia

William McGainey of Dothan

Jala Ervin of Ozark

Tiffany Childree of Webb

Garrison Edwards of Headland

La'Nundreeya Lee of Ashford

Arial Roberts of Midland City

Colyn Kirkland of Dothan

Chaeli White of Dothan

Marleena Jackson of Dothan

Arianna Williams of Dothan

Tammy Marshall of Dothan

Jillian Whitehead of Slocomb

Clayton Johnson of Ozark

Kristy Clark of Ozark

Katherine Wade of Dothan

Patrick Wallace of Clio

Ethan Miatke of Dothan

Lenora Moses of Kinsey

Kacie Bullington of Chipley, Florida

Shera Diaz-Cruz of Graceville, Florida

Macy Fulford of Hartford

Julia Ryan of Ashford

Taylor Crawford of Webb

Dominique Potter of Dothan

Amelia Holmes of Eufaula

Myranda Antonio Dominguez of Dothan

Darian Geisser of Dothan

Frank Childs of Clayton

Destiny Kimbro of Dothan

Justin Van Voorst of Samson

Isaak Myers of Samson

Travis Kelly of Slocomb

Dresden Lambert of Hartford

James Blue of Geneva

Sandra Dulay of Enterprise

Agile Metcalf of Newton

Diana Montenegro of Daleville

Hayden Feltman of Columbia

Sean Deloney of Newton

Briana Smith of Dothan

Johanna Blake of Ashford

Austin Clark of Dothan

Alayna Rice of Dothan

Nathan Smith of Clayton

Steven Niblett of Clayton

Robert Mathis of Clayton

Dylan Athey of Dothan

Jaime Garcia-Mata of Hartford

Tasha Randolph of Headland

Emily Wofford of Daleville

Brandon Brown of Clayton

Shon Coleman of Clayton

Elijha Martin of Clayton

KeShoundra White of Cowarts

Nickolas McIntyre of Dothan

Holly Griffin of Midland City

Tawnie Beamon of Dothan

Viviana Cruz Reyna of Dothan

Henry Tanner of Headland

Grady Walker of Clio

Michael Kugler-Cruz of Clayton

Christopher Revis of Clayton

Kevin Turner of Clio

Tuvulsiae Chambers of Eufaula

Thomas Claxton of Goshen

Wallace Community College-Dothan is a member of the Alabama Community College System, which is the state's single largest system of public higher education. With campuses in Dothan and Eufaula, Wallace offers academic and career technical programs, adult education, workforce development and continuing education, as well as dual enrollment for area high school students.