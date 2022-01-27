WCCD named Headland Area Chamber Gem of the Month

Wallace Community College in Dothan has been selected as this month’s Headland Area Chamber of Commerce Gem of the Month. Headland Area Chamber Director Adrienne Wilkins and Chamber Vice-President David Norwood (Alabama Power) presented the award to WCCD President Dr. Linda Young on Friday, Jan. 21.

The Headland Area Chamber Gem of the Month is presented to Chamber members who continuously support and promote the Headland Area Chamber and their efforts while making a positive impact on the community. Each Gem of the Month recipient is nominated and voted on by the Chamber Board of Directors. The award allows the Chamber to celebrate and show appreciation to the businesses and organizations that are staples in their community.

"Wallace Community College is proud to be selected as the Headland Area Chamber of Commerce Gem of the Month," said Dr. Young. "We value the business, education, and community partnerships provided by our area Chambers – partnerships that allow the College to make a positive impact on the community we serve. Wallace is grateful to be recognized by the Headland Area Chamber of Commerce for the role we play in its vision to be a driving force for community progress."

“Wallace Community College is not only an advocate of our Chamber but an essential cog in the wheel for progress and growth in the Wiregrass," said Wilkins. "We appreciate all Dr. Young and the Wallace College team do to support workforce and business development in our community.”

