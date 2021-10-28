WCCD names first Oppert scholarship recipient

Wallace Community College-Dothan recently renamed one of its annual baseball athletic scholarships in honor of Coach Johnny Oppert, first head coach of the Govs baseball program as well as Wallace basketball coach and athletic director. The inaugural Coach Johnny Oppert Scholarship was awarded this year to Govs baseball player Don Williams.
“It’s a real honor to have someone name a scholarship for you,” Oppert said, “and for it to have the opportunity to change someone’s life. You never know what one person getting the opportunity to be educated can do, and you sure wouldn’t want to miss that opportunity.”
Dothan native and Houston Academy standout Williams is a second-year student at Wallace. His positions are first base and outfield and he has a .396 batting average. But it’s what’s beyond statistics that led to Williams’ selection, according to Dr. Ryan Spry, WCCD Director of Student and Campus Services as well as the college’s administrator for athletics.
“Don personifies the character traits of Coach Oppert,” said Spry. “It really speaks highly of his character.”
Govs Head Coach Mackey Sasser agrees. “Don is a local player who demonstrates leadership, is a good student and helps his community,” Sasser said. “Coach Oppert is a great role model for student athletes and has mentored so many in our community.”
Williams is grateful to be the first recipient. “Since I’m from Dothan, I’ve seen first-hand how much Coach Oppert has done for the community and for the baseball program,” Williams said. “It’s definitely an honor to receive a scholarship with his name on it.”
Williams has played baseball from a young age and his love of the game has inspired him to make it his career path — whether on the field or as a trainer — by continuing his education at a four-year university majoring in physical therapy and minoring in sports nutrition. “I couldn’t imagine life without baseball,” he said.
For more information on the Coach Johnny Oppert Scholarship or the Govs baseball program, contact Spry at rspry@wallace.edu or 334-556-2587.