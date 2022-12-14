WCCD recognized as a top feeder school for Auburn's college of engineering

For the second year in a row, Wallace Community College-Dothan has been recognized by Auburn University as one of the top 10 feeder schools for the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering.

This ranking places Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) among the top schools whose students go on to enroll in engineering programs at Auburn University.

“This recognition is a testament of the dedication and commitment of every faculty and staff member at our institution to successfully guide and prepare our students to meet their educational goals,” WCCD President Dr. Linda Young said. “We are so incredibly proud of our students and their continued success.”

Auburn University College of Engineering Administrator of Recruitment Andrew McGill acknowledged that the College of Engineering’s success was directly tied to the caliber of students that come from its top feeder schools.

“We are so excited to have Wallace as one of our top feeder schools for two years in a row,” McGill said. “Recruiting transfer students is vital to our college and our student experience. We recognize that students coming from Wallace are more than prepared to pursue their engineering degree and are able to make the transition seamlessly. We look forward to continuing our efforts to recruit and retain excellent students from Wallace and are thankful for the support from their faculty and staff.”

Auburn’s College of Engineering is the highest ranked engineering program in the state, and consistently ranks among the top institutions in the country, a news release stated. The College produces more than one third of Alabama's engineering graduates. The College of Engineering is the largest on Auburn University's campus with approximately 5,300 undergraduate and 1,100 graduate students. Prominent alumni include four astronauts and Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc.