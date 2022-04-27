WCCD students named to Alabama Community College System 2022 All-Alabama Academic Team

Wallace Community College-Dothan students Kayla Cole (Headland) and Chaeli White (Shorterville) were selected to the 2022 All-Alabama Academic Team.

More than $53,000 total in scholarships was announced for 48 of the Alabama Community College System’s top scholars across the state during the 2022 All-Alabama Academic Team Recognition Program at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Winfrey Hotel on Friday, April 22.

“Both Kayla and Chaeli connected to Wallace in such a memorable way. They were heavily involved on campus as well as in the community,” said Daymesha Reed, WCCD Student Life Coordinator. “With all of their involvement, they were also academically successful and maintained impressive grade point averages. These ladies will continue to shine as they continue their educational journeys.”

The All-Alabama students were selected from their colleges by members of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for the students’ demonstration of academic excellence and intellectual rigor, leadership and service, and for a commitment to extending their education beyond the classroom to benefit society.

The All-Alabama Academic Team recognition program was founded in 1995 to complement the All-USA Academic Team Program that is sponsored by USA Today, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and the American Association of Community Colleges.