WCCD The Next Step Youth Program holds Meet and Greet for local organizations

The Next Step Youth Program at Wallace Community College-Dothan held a meet and greet with local Wiregrass organizations on Friday, May 13, to share information about the program and to collaborate with local partners in order to make a positive impact on local community youth ages 16-24.

Organizations in attendance included the Alabama Department of Human Resources, YouthBuild, Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Health Connect America, and Dare to Hope, Inc.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to share the mission of The Next Step Youth Program with these visiting organizations,” said Kimberly Rousseau, WCCD The Next Step Youth Program coordinator. “We are looking forward to partnering with them as we help students reach their own individual goals and build their own world that best fits their skills and talents.”

The Next Step Youth Program is a federally funded grant program for out-of-school youth that is operated by WCCD’s Adult Education Department. It provides free GED preparation and testing to anyone 16-24 years of age. The Next Step also helps learners prepare for college and careers and earn incentives and income through work-based learning.

The Next Step Youth Program offers individualized support to guide youth as they determine a career path through four program tracks:

• Academic – designed for youth who are focusing on completing their high school equivalency certificate (GED) or improving basic academic skills, digital skills, and college prep skills.

• Career Training – designed for youth who are ready to begin career training in high demand occupations like construction, healthcare, and mechanics

• Academic + Career Training – designed for youth who want to work on their GED and begin career training in fields like CNA, Welding, and cosmetology.

• On The Job Training – designed to provide paid training opportunities with local employers.

For more information on The Next Step Youth Program, please visit wallace.edu or contact Kimberly Rousseau at krousseau@wallace.edu. or 334-556-2409.