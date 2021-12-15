WCCD's Steger wins Adult Education Champion Award

Wallace Community College-Dothan’s Director of Adult Education and The Next Step Youth Program Barbara Steger was recently awarded the Champion Award from the Alabama Adult Education Director’s Association.

The AEDA Champion Award recognizes the adult education director selected by his/her peers for speaking or acting on behalf of the Adult Education program.

"I am deeply humbled to be this year's recipient of the Champion award,” said Steger. “The Adult Education mission field is so vast and it needs people to be diligent in sharing the message that we are here to serve and empower our communities through education and job opportunities. I am passionate about what we do and the people that we serve!"

Steger was recognized as both a defender and an advocate for adult education who works behind the scenes and in the forefront to enthusiastically support the Adult Education cause, other Adult Education directors, and Adult Education students.