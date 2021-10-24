'We cannot be scared': Shooting victim’s grandfather urges community to speak out against crime

In 2007, Joseph R. Waker Jr. formed a foundation that works to prevent acts of violence like the drive-by shooting on Grant Street that injured his 19-year-old grandson, Zyshawn Coker.
His organization looks to provide job training, education, and affordable housing in a safe community “in which our youth and families can prosper.”
On Sunday, he asked people to speak out against the criminal element that threatens our communities.
“If you know something, say something,” Waker said. “We cannot be scared … There’s more of us than there is of them.”
The Grant Street shooting was one of several in Dothan recently. Three young men were arrested in a drive-by shooting on Mercury Drive on Wednesday night. One of those men is also charged in the Oct. 17 shooting on Grant Street that injured Coker and two others, including a 3-year-old boy who was playing in the yard.
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said the men were apprehended following two drive-by shootings in close proximity – the first was on Marquis Drive. No one was injured.
Officers patrolling the area who heard the gunshots chased the car the suspects were driving and arrested 18-year-olds Jaylen Ney’shaun Aristidle of Dothan, Dionandre Mackell Culver of Midland City, and Tyquan Jamil Ford of Dothan in relation to the Mercury Drive shooting after a brief car chase during which time one of the passengers fled the vehicle.
Benny said investigators are looking into a possible connection between the two shootings.
Later on Wednesday, investigators were able to obtain probable cause to charge Aristidle in the Grant Street shooting.
Waker is from Ozark and founded the nonprofit Waker Foundation based in Washington, D.C. He believes education is one key to helping children grow up and become productive citizens.
“We need to give these kids something to look forward to, something to reach out and grasp and grab and pull back into their community so they can show and prove themselves,” Waker said.
Dothan Police Lt. Mac Eggleston echoed Waker’s call, saying people can help prevent crime by providing information to police.
“The police department is here to help anyone at any time,” Eggleston said. “Help us help you.”
Community members wanting to assist anonymously with any crime can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (334)-793-7000.
A Cash App account $Wakeupus has been set up for Coker’s medical costs. The 3-year-old boy, identified as Jakobe in a GoFundMe page set up for his mom, is being treated at Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham after receiving a medical procedure in Dothan for a gunshot wound.