'We cannot be scared': Shooting victim’s grandfather urges community to speak out against crime

In 2007, Joseph R. Waker Jr. formed a foundation that works to prevent acts of violence like the drive-by shooting on Grant Street that injured his 19-year-old grandson, Zyshawn Coker.

His organization looks to provide job training, education, and affordable housing in a safe community “in which our youth and families can prosper.”

On Sunday, he asked people to speak out against the criminal element that threatens our communities.

“If you know something, say something,” Waker said. “We cannot be scared … There’s more of us than there is of them.”

The Grant Street shooting was one of several in Dothan recently. Three young men were arrested in a drive-by shooting on Mercury Drive on Wednesday night. One of those men is also charged in the Oct. 17 shooting on Grant Street that injured Coker and two others, including a 3-year-old boy who was playing in the yard.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said the men were apprehended following two drive-by shootings in close proximity – the first was on Marquis Drive. No one was injured.