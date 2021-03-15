‘We don’t like it’: Dothan leaders oppose proposal to downgrade city from metropolitan status

The major issue leaders have at hand is that the public has not been given insight as to the purpose of the delineation.

In August 2019, an OMB committed submitted the original draft document that proposed the change, saying the threshold for being classed as an MSA has been set at 50,000 people since 1950, and the country’s population had more than doubled in the meantime.

The committee recommended doubling the threshold to 100,000 to reflect the trend in population growth. Metropolitan areas with core populations of 50,000 to 99,999 would now be classed as micropolitan. Areas with populations between 10,000 and 49,999 would continue to qualify as micropolitan.

“There is just not enough information that tells us exactly how harmful this change could be to the City of Dothan,” Saliba said. “It could open the door in the future for further cuts.”

Saliba also pointed out that Dothan is more similar to what is currently considered a metropolitan area rather than a micropolitan area because of the manner in which it has grown over the years.

Most metropolitan areas act as anchors for economic growth for their region whereas micropolitan areas typically grow because they are geographically tied to an existing metropolitan area.