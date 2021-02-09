 Skip to main content
'We the People' protestor arrested at Houston Co. Admin Building for harassment
'We the People' protestor arrested at Houston Co. Admin Building for harassment

A Houston County man who has been protesting in front of the Houston County Administrative Building for months was arrested on Monday for harassment.

George Trotter, 74, was taken into custody while he was protesting on a public sidewalk on Monday morning, shortly before a county commission meeting started. He and other people, who call themselves members of the “We the People” group say they are protesting the corruption of county commissioners and unfair policies and practices.

Houston Sheriff Donald Valenza said a police report was filed last Thursday by a county employee accusing Trotter of harassment.

Valenza said Trotter tried to enter the county building to go to the county’s morning administrative meeting, but was told he could not enter because he was not on the agenda. He allegedly shoved past the employee to enter the building and hit her with a door.

Currently, meetings are closed to the general public to limit COVID-19 spread. Media, commissioners, and persons on the agenda are the only individuals allowed inside commission chambers during meetings. Meetings are broadcast live on Zoom and the link is posted on the Houston County Commission’s Facebook page.

Trotter used to attend nearly every meeting, but was booted last summer after Commission Chairman Mark Culver said he continuously failed to maintain decorum during meetings. His suspension has ended, but members of the public are still not allowed inside.

Trotter posted $300 in bond and was released from jail later in the day.

George Wendell Trotter

George Wendell Trotter, 74

 Sable Riley

Sable Riley

