'We the People' protestor arrested at Houston Co. Admin Building for harassment

A Houston County man who has been protesting in front of the Houston County Administrative Building for months was arrested on Monday for harassment.

George Trotter, 74, was taken into custody while he was protesting on a public sidewalk on Monday morning, shortly before a county commission meeting started. He and other people, who call themselves members of the “We the People” group say they are protesting the corruption of county commissioners and unfair policies and practices.

Houston Sheriff Donald Valenza said a police report was filed last Thursday by a county employee accusing Trotter of harassment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Valenza said Trotter tried to enter the county building to go to the county’s morning administrative meeting, but was told he could not enter because he was not on the agenda. He allegedly shoved past the employee to enter the building and hit her with a door.

Currently, meetings are closed to the general public to limit COVID-19 spread. Media, commissioners, and persons on the agenda are the only individuals allowed inside commission chambers during meetings. Meetings are broadcast live on Zoom and the link is posted on the Houston County Commission’s Facebook page.