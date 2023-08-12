Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings o…
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …