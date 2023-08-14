Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 110. 75 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from MON 9:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 thoug…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings o…