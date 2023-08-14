Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 110. 75 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from MON 9:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.