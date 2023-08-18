The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in Dothan, AL
