The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.