The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though it will feel even hotter at 110. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.