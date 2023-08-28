Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 104. 74 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Weather Statement is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.