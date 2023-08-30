The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Weather Statement is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
