Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 109. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect …