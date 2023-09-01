Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2023 in Dothan, AL
