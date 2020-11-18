WEC commissions $2.6 million substation in Fadette

HARTFORD — Wiregrass Electric Cooperative energized a new substation in the Fadette community on Tuesday, a $2.6 million investment that dramatically improves the power grid serving its members.

The project, supported by PowerSouth Energy Cooperative resources, increases the reliability of service delivered to Slocomb-area residents while also upping load capacities and improving efficiency.

“Wiregrass Electric Cooperative has planned this project for several years, and we rejoice that it has finally come to fruition,” said Brad Kimbro, WEC’s chief operating officer. “We are always implementing changes, both large and small, that improve our grid. WEC is proud to serve our members better through this effort and appreciates PowerSouth’s support of it.”

Following the completion of the Fadette substation, WEC retired a Slocomb-based substation that operated on 46 kilovolts. The new substation operates at 115 kVs, increasing capacity and providing other benefits, according to Russ Harper, PowerSouth distribution engineer and assistant to the director of engineering.

“The 115-kV transmission system tends to be more robust as the structures are larger, provide more spacing and create more network redundancy, which equates to greater reliability,” Harper said.