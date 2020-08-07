WEC, partners to break ground on Hartford manufacturing facility

HARTFORD — A major economic boost to Geneva County lies on the horizon as Wiregrass Electric Cooperative and its partners break ground on a 45,000-square-foot manufacturing facility here Monday.
The speculative building will be located in the Geneva County Industrial Park near the Air Performance Inc. facility. Officials hope the building — financed through contributions from PowerSouth Energy Cooperative, the Geneva County Commission and WEC — will lure another manufacturer and several jobs to Geneva County.
“The Geneva County Commission has set economic development as one of its priorities, and one of our major goals was to construct a speculative building,” Toby Seay, Geneva County commission chairman and probate judge said. "We’re excited to announce the groundbreaking for a 45,000-square-foot facility. We want people to know that Geneva County is open for business.”
“We’re happy to be in a position to partner with PowerSouth Energy Cooperative and the Geneva County Commission to bring this facility to Hartford,” said Brad Kimbro, WEC chief operating officer. “This has the potential to change Geneva County. We’re always investing in opportunities to improve the health and well-being of our communities.”
Economic developers note most businesses that consider relocation or expansion look for existing building space. Realizing the Wiregrass area lacked existing buildings, WEC utilized a program from its power distributor — PowerSouth — to initiate the construction project.
PowerSouth has operated its business development loan program, which funds construction of speculative buildings, for more than 20 years. The Hartford facility will be the 23rd project funded through the program, and 21 of the previous 22 buildings have been occupied, said Caleb Goodwyn, a PowerSouth community development and financing representative.
Under the program, PowerSouth will fund 50% of a building’s cost, up to $400,000. PowerSouth members like WEC will contribute 25% of the costs, up to $200,000, while other community interests fund the rest of the project.
“PowerSouth is committed to the communities it serves. We work with our members to educate them on the opportunities that are out there,” Goodwyn said. “The majority of companies that come to Alabama are looking for existing space. It’s exciting to see growth like this.”
Construction on the facility should be finished in early 2021.
