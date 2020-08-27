Weekly COVID-19 testing offered in Dothan, Enterprise starting Sept. 1

Health departments in Houston and Coffee counties will conduct weekly testing for COVID-19 in Dothan and Enterprise.
On Tuesdays, the Coffee County Health Department will provide testing from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at its location at 2841 Neal Metcalf Rd., in Enterprise. Upcoming test dates in Enterprise are Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29.
The Houston County Health Department will host testing on Wednesdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Houston County Farm Center, 1701 E. Cottonwood Rd., in Dothan. Dates are Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.
According to a press release from the Alabama Department of Public Health, appointments are not necessary; however, retesting or testing for back-to-school purposes will not be provided.
Alabama’s safer at home order, including the mask mandate, has been extended until Oct. 2.
Wiregrass counties had 6,565 confirmed cases as Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. The number reflects confirmed cases since the coronavirus was first identified in Alabama in March. In the last 14 days, the Wiregrass has seen 887 new confirmed cases.
Houston County, the region’s largest county, has had the most confirmed cases with a cumulative total now at 1,766 with 14 deaths since March. Dale County has seen its number of confirmed cases rise and now has 983 confirmed cases with 36 deaths.
Total of confirmed cases for other Wiregrass counties include: Barbour County, 614 confirmed cases and seven deaths; Coffee County, 914 cases and five deaths; Covington County, 800 cases and 22 deaths; Geneva County, 367 cases and three deaths; Henry County, 312 cases and three deaths; and Pike County, 809 cases and seven deaths.
Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.
Testing criteria are as follows:
• Persons with symptoms
• Healthcare facility workers; workers in congregate living settings; and first responders with symptoms
• Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Public Health recommends the following: wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds; social distance by staying six feet away from others; avoid people who are sick; stay home if you can or work remotely if possible; cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces; and monitor your health.
For more information, contact the Southeastern Public Health District at 334-792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.