Welding program sets up shop downtown

Having the mobile welding unit downtown removes transportation obstacles students may have to attend classes at the main campus.

“It actually gives them the ability to have a career and mostly to have a living wage,” said Sonja Lyles, the career center coordinator with the Alfred Saliba Family Services Center. “That is really our focus, to make sure that we’re placing individuals in jobs where they’re making a good income where they’re able to support their families. This welding program will give all of these students the opportunity to do that.”

Lyles said the current wage offered by local employers for entry-level welders is $14 to $17 an hour or more.

“They have the opportunity as they learn and grow to make a much higher income,” Lyles said.

Students attend classes for eight weeks in the mobile lab – Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The current class will graduate Aug. 5, and a new class will begin Oct. 4. The mobile lab can accommodate up to six students. For more information, call Amber Dunlap at 334-556-2208 or email adunlap@wallace.edu.