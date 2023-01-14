Wesley Chapel cemetery inducted into Alabama historic registry

A Geneva County cemetery is being added to Alabama’s list of historic places. The cemetery is located at 4844 County Road 41, Hartford, and belongs to Wesley Chapel Church. This rural cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in the county.

Wesley Chapel cemetery was established in the early 1850s and was located behind Wesley Chapel Methodist Church. In the early days, the church was located in an area that now contains gravesites.

In 1951, the church structure was relocated across the street and continues as an active church today. The earliest known gravesite is for the first preacher and the original grave is marked as such, “Rev. Sandy Bush First Grave Early 1850s.”

There are a significant number of families of the community grouped within the cemetery, as well as military provenance which includes several graves in a row from the Civil War. In addition to these veterans there are also veterans from World War I, World War II, Vietnam, and possibly additional conflicts.

An active church membership worked diligently to secure funding for a fence and entryway partially replicating the original from the 1800s which was made of iron. Additionally, there is a flagpole and memorial in reference to patriotism. There is also organizational significance represented such as Masonic and Woodmen of America. Other marker designs within the cemetery include: dove, lamb, heart, hand reaching down from heaven, flower motifs, Cross, Bible, angel, children games, anchor, and even college football.

Graves are in various states of condition, from extremely well preserved to disrepair. The church maintains the upkeep of the cemetery and issues burial plots. The gravesites and cordoned off plots are the responsibility of each family.

Most of those buried at the cemetery have ties to the Wesley Chapel community or have relatives buried there. Individuals buried at Wesley Chapel Cemetery ranged in age from infant to 99 years old at the time of death. Most of the more than 600 people buried with marked graves at this cemetery are members of families in this area. There are approximately 100 unmarked or unreadable graves.

Wesley Chapel’s church cemetery is the fourth cemetery in Geneva County to be listed in the Alabama historic cemetery registry which now features almost 1,000 cemeteries statewide.

The Alabama historic cemetery register is Alabama’s official list of historic cemeteries in Alabama. The historical commission considers historic cemeteries particularly worthy of preservation and appreciation and therefore deserving of the special recognition. The designation serves to increase awareness of the site in hopes that it will be preserved for future generations.

Once a cemetery is listed on the register, a certificate in honor of this listing is signed by the governor of Alabama and the executive director of the Alabama historical commission. Also once on the register, a historic marker or plaque can be purchased for the site.

All contributions for the upkeep of the church cemetery are graciously accepted and should be mailed to: Wesley Chapel Church, 4844 County Road 41, Hartford, AL 36344. Mark the check payable to Wesley Chapel Church with an annotation for “cemetery” in the memo section.