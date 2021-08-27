 Skip to main content
Westerbeck speaks to John Coffee DAR Chapter
Photo taken by Gaye Hines

Barbara Westerbeck (second from right) recently spoke to the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter regarding "How to Pack a Shoebox" for the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child Outreach Program.

Westerbeck is the Regional Area Coordinator and her responsibilities are to equip and lead Area Coordinators in four area Teams – Alabama Wiregrass, Southwest Georgia, Mid South and Lower Alabama.

You can fill a shoebox and drop it off during National Collection Week, Nov. 15-22, to area churches who participate in the program or you can build a shoebox online by visiting samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.

The amazing journey of a shoebox gift begins with individuals and results in evangelism, discipleship and multiplication as they are sent to over 100 countries around the world.

Shown in photo are, from left, John Coffee Regent Jacque Hawkins and Olivia Shell, Westerbeck, and Nigee Huff representing Samaritan's Purse.

