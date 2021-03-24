Westville man killed when UTV struck by semi-truck

The driver of the side-by-side utility terrain vehicle, or UTV, was attempting to cross the road from the west shoulder of County Road 185. A semi tractor-trailer driven by a 46-year-old Slocomb man was approaching from the south on 185 as the UTV driver crossed the road. The truck driver tried to avoid hitting the UTV by hard braking and steering the truck into the northbound lane, according to the release. Despite the truck driver’s attempt to avoid a collision, the front right of the truck hit the UTV, spinning it counterclockwise and ejecting the driver. The tractor-trailer ended up in a ditch and collided with some fencing.